Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh was sentenced to 4 years in jail for the death of Dr. Archana Gupta during a celebratory firing in 2018. A Delhi court condemned the act, stating 'We need neither a Singham nor a Pushpa' in a state of law.

While sentencing Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh, the Rouse Avenue court expressed its concern over the use of a weapon even on a social occasion. The court cautioned that many aspiring gang leaders have stepped into politics on the strength of the gun. "We need neither a Singham nor a Pushpa in a state governed by the rule of law. The brazen act of firing by Raju Kumar Singh was, however, an inspiration to both such aspirations," Special Judge Vishal Gogne said on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The court made the remarks while sentencing Singh to 4 years' imprisonment for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 Part 2 IPC and two months imprisonment for the offence under the Arms Act. This case is connected with the death of Dr. Archana Gupta due to celebratory firing during a New Year party on December 31, 2018, at the residence of Raju Kumar Singh. The firing was done by Raju Kumar Singh and his deceased driver, Hari Singh.

Court's Observations on Gun Culture

In order of sentence, the court pointed out, "Such display and use of weapons by an MLA conveys to criminals that a gun is a weapon of choice, flaunting and assertion."

The court also said that considering that certain states in India are known to harbour illicit production facilities for local firearms, the sight of an MLA acting like a strong man by untrammelled use of firearms, even on social occasions, encourages an ecosystem of illicit firearms.

"In fact, many an aspiring gang leader or strong man has stepped into politics in our nation on the strength of the gun, earning thereby the notorious sobriquet of Bahubali," Special Gogne said on July 4.

The court highlighted that in his zeal to be seen as a gun-wielding politician, the conduct of the convict Raju Kumar Singh not only betrays the public trust of his constituents but also encourages a general subscription to his conduct by criminal elements.

The court further said that public wielding and use of arms by a lawmaker legitimises and feeds the unfortunate trend of trigger-happy law enforcers. "It is not at all unreasonable to assume that an MLA awash with guns and bullets, which he is not shy of brandishing and using even in social events, would be seen as a shield to those in uniform who, acting like vigilantes, may deploy their own firearms against perceived criminals without following the due process of the law," the court said.

The court asserted that the perils of a free-wheeling gun culture, whether subscribed by an outlaw or a policeman, are what the courts must clamp down upon when required to sentence gun-related offenders.

Tragic Consequences of the Act

The court also discussed the aggravation related to the unfortunate outcome of the offence. The court said that the victim, namely Archana Gupta, aged 45 years, was in fact a guest of the family of the convict himself and had been accompanied to the party by her husband and daughter.

"The consequence of the criminal act by the convict was the tragic and irreversible disruption of the peace and future of an. entire family. The emotional and psychological impact of this trauma upon the survivors of the victim is incapable of quantification in words. Considering that such firing was an entirely elective and unnecessary manner of expressing celebration, the offence becomes even more destructive," the Special Judge remarked. (ANI)