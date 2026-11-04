Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav slammed Rahul Gandhi for challenging PM Modi to an open debate, calling him a coward and stating that the Congress party is in a wretched state under his leadership while dismissing the request for a public forum.

Bihar Minister Criticizes Rahul Gandhi’s Challenge

Bihar Cooperative Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday targeted Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate, declaring that the Congress leader lacks the courage to debate in proper forums like Parliament. Speaking to ANI, the Bihar Minister asserted that given the condition it has reached under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party will soon reach a state where there might be no one left to even mention its name.

"Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is a coward; he avoids debating in the proper forum, the Parliament, where such discussions should rightfully take place. If he wants to debate, he should do so in the House, which is the designated venue. Does he really think he could hold his own in a debate out on the streets? The Prime Minister holds a position of great stature; he has elevated India’s reputation on the global stage. Even a low-level party worker could outmatch you in a debate. What are you even talking about? You shouldn't be issuing such challenges. The Congress party is already in a wretched state; soon, there might be no one left to even mention its name, given the condition it has reached under your leadership..." said Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi’s Renewed Challenge to PM Modi

Yadav's remarks came after Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on allegations of foreign connections, asking him to choose any venue and even appoint RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the judge. In a post shared on X, Gandhi said 24 hours had passed since he first challenged the Prime Minister and urged him to come forward for a public discussion, with the media and the country's youth present.

“It’s been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let’s do this as soon as possible. Daro mat!” Gandhi wrote. Proposing the format of the debate, the Congress MP said both leaders could sit across a table, with the Prime Minister free to appoint anyone as the judge.

Context of Allegations

The renewed challenge follows Gandhi's earlier allegations that PM Modi became and remained Prime Minister with foreign assistance and that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreign forces. In his earlier post, Gandhi had written, “Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help. Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you.” He had also challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate, saying, “I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you.”

Reactions from Political Figures

Reacting to the challenge posed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, West Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh declared that if the party had done any constructive work for the nation, it would not be in such a distressed state. "Rahul Gandhi has been doing nothing but launching attacks for the last 12 years. Had he actually done some work, the Congress party wouldn't be in such a state. I don't even have the time to engage in a debate with him; how could the Prime Minister possibly have the time?" Ghosh told reporters.

The controversy erupted after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, criticised the Opposition, accusing it of becoming an obstructionist force rather than performing its democratic role. (ANI)