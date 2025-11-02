JDU candidate and strongman leader Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. The RJD has called the arrest a 'formality' and slammed the 'gundaraj' in Bihar ahead of the polls.

After JDU's Mokama candidate Anant Singh was arrested in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said on Sunday that the arrest of the Bihar strongman leader was only a "formality" and that the state's law and order situation had collapsed, referring to it as "gundaraaj". "This arrest is just a mere formality... There is a collapse of the law and order situation in Bihar... This is 'gundaraj'. PM Modi should also speak about this 'gundaraj'... Why was there such a delay in arresting the accused?" he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Situation Normal, 80 Arrested: Patna DM

Meanwhile, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Thiyagarajan SM assured that the situation is completely normal. "The incident that happened has been taken very seriously. We camped day and night for the last 48 hours. The situation is absolutely normal now. Since it is concerned with the election process, we investigated it thoroughly from every angle. Action is being taken against all anti-social elements involved in this. Yesterday, 80 people were arrested, and today, the main accused have been arrested... We have already identified and taken action against the people who are trying to influence elections..." he told ANI.

Details of the Murder and Arrest

Earlier, on October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama.

Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, has been arrested in connection to the murder case on Sunday, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said. "Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him... All three will be presented before the magistrate, and due investigation will follow," he said.

High-Voltage Contest in Mokama

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)