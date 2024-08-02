Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bihar HORROR! Class 8 student strangled with rope, private part cut off

    The family members alleged that the boy was killed by a local mukhiya over a land dispute, police said. Police said the incident took place at Azad Nagar in Kasimpur village within the jurisdiction of Lakho police station area of the district.

    Bihar HORROR! Class 8 student strangled with rope, private part cut off
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    The body of a Class VIII student, with his private part chopped off, was recovered from an orchard behind his house in Begusarai district on Thursday morning.  The student was allegedly strangled with a rope and his private part was cut off. According to authorities, the boy's family claimed that a local mukhiya killed him because of a property dispute. According to the police, the incident happened at Kasimpur village's Azad Nagar and fell within the district's Lakho police station's jurisdiction.

    The deceased was identified as Shivam Kumar (14), son of Nandu Rajak. Shivam had been missing since late Tuesday evening. Shivam had gone with his neighbour Avneet Kumar to attend a feast in the village on Tuesday evening, but he did not return home. 

    His family members looked everywhere for him, but they were unable to locate him. Then, on Wednesday, his father went to the Lakho police station and made a formal complaint against Surendra Paswan, a mukhiya from Bahdarpur, and his nephew Avneet Kumar. The next morning his body was found in the orchard of his house.

    The police official said, "Shivam's body was recovered with a rope tied around his neck. His private part was also chopped off. The forensic team has collected blood samples and fingerprints from the scene. Raids are being carried out to nab Surendra and his nephew, Avneet. Further investigation is going on in the matter."

    The officer went on to say that it became out that Shivam and the mukhiya family had a long-standing land dispute throughout the probe. The two families knew one another and were neighbours. According to him, a forensic inquiry has been sent for the seized rope.

