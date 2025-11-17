After NDA's resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the process for forming the new government is set to begin on Tuesday. The oath-taking ceremony is tentatively slated for Nov 19-20. Jitan Ram Manjhi has backed Nitish Kumar for CM.

Government Formation Process Begins

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin on Monday said that the process of forming the new government in Bihar will begin on Tuesday, following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) resounding victory in the Assembly Elections 2025, clarifying that although November 19-20 is being considered for the oath-taking ceremony, the final date has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The process for forming a new government will begin tomorrow. So far, the expected date (of the oath ceremony) is November 19-20. But the final date is yet to be decided."

BJP to Elect Legislature Party Leader

Earlier today, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to choose its Legislature Party leader on November 18. He emphasised that the work of forming the government will be completed by November 21. "Tomorrow morning at 10 AM, there will be a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party at the BJP's Atal Sabhaghar, and in the meeting of the Legislature Party, the BJP will choose its leader. Our observers from the Centre will also come, and then there will be an NDA meeting, and then the work of government formation will be completed. By the 21st, the work of government formation will be completed," Dilip Jaiswal stated.

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal also said that the groundwork for forming the new government had already begun. Speaking to reporters, Sigriwal said, "The process for the government formation has begun, and the government will soon take form. People have given us a massive mandate, and we have to stand up to their expectations. People have voted on the development plank and trust. People have rejected the SIR issue."

Jitan Ram Manjhi Backs Nitish Kumar for CM

Meanwhile, Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi met the BJP's Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi on Sunday. Before the meeting, Manjhi ruled out bargaining for cabinet berths and reiterated that Nitish Kumar would be the NDA's Chief Ministerial face.

Before the meeting, Manjhi had told ANI, "We will not discuss any ministerial position. I need to discuss certain issues with him. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post."

On Cabinet representation, Manjhi added, "We have never pressured ourselves or our party to seek a Cabinet post or department. We have remained patient with whatever responsibilities were given to us. Today, our legislative party meeting convened, and we made it clear that there is no need to request a ministerial position; we will be content with whatever is offered. In our 46 years in politics, we have never demanded any position."

Swearing-in Ceremony Details

Manjhi also spoke about the swearing-in ceremony for the Bihar government, saying, "The ceremony will be held at Gandhi Maidan. Preparations are underway, but the date will be finalised once Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirms it. On Monday, the Chief Minister will hold the final cabinet meeting, give his vote of thanks, and submit his resignation to the Governor."

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The counting of the votes was done on November 14, resulting in the NDA's victory in Bihar. The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. JD(U) won 85 seats, LJP (RV) won 19 seats, HAM (S) won 5 seats, and RLM won 4 seats. Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)