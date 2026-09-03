Rising water levels in Bihar's Ganga, Kosi, and Gandak rivers, triggered by Nepal floods, have inundated low-lying Diara areas. Residents forced to evacuate allege a severe lack of relief, including food, water, and fodder for livestock.

Water levels in several rivers in Bihar, including the Ganga, Kosi and Gandak, have risen rapidly following flash floods in Nepal, forcing residents of low-lying Diara areas to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations.

Residents of Nakta Diara and other riverine areas said floodwaters have entered their homes, roads have been submerged, and livestock are struggling for food and shelter. They also alleged that relief materials and essential facilities have not reached them. Affected residents have also alleged that relief camps lack adequate arrangements, with shortages of food, drinking water and fodder for livestock forcing families to make their own arrangements to meet basic needs.

Residents Plead for Aid Amid Worsening Situation

With the flood situation worsening, affected residents have urged the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure timely supply of food, drinking water, fodder and other essential items for both people and livestock. A local resident from the affected area said the Ganga water level was continuing to rise and had crossed the danger mark. "The water level continues to rise. It has crossed the danger mark, and water has inundated everything. Water has also entered our homes. We are crossing over by boats. I appeal to the government to arrange fodder for the animals and food and drinking water for the people as soon as possible," the resident told ANI.

The resident said families had been forced to leave their homes two to three days ago and alleged that no relief supplies had reached them. "Nothing has arrived yet. No relief supplies have reached us so far," he said.

Another resident, Nirala Kumar, said the situation in Nakta Diara was "very bad" as water had entered houses and people were facing shortages of food and drinking water. "Water has entered all the houses. There is a severe shortage of food supplies. People have no food to eat or water to drink, and all walking paths and roads are blocked," Kumar said.

He said more than half the residents had already left their homes and urged the government to arrange food, water and facilities for livestock. "The government should arrange food and water for us and make arrangements for the cattle. They should set up community kitchens or arrange food relief," he said. Kumar said residents face the same hardship every year during the floods and sought relief arrangements for the three months when the area remains affected.

Another resident, Umesh Kumar Yadav, said families were fleeing with their cattle and children as floodwaters entered their homes. "Yes, that's why we are fleeing with our cattle and our children. We are bringing all our cattle along," Yadav said.

He alleged that residents of Diara areas were not receiving adequate government support. "We get nothing. Only the market town people get relief. People from Diara receive nothing," he alleged. Yadav said residents were being forced to arrange food and fodder for their livestock with their own money. "We will feed them with our own money," he said, adding that the damage across the panchayat was extensive.

Cremations Affected by Rising Waters

Meanwhile, a local shopkeeper at a cremation ground said the rising Ganga water level was making it increasingly difficult to conduct last rites. "The water level of the Ganga is continuously rising. If it rises by another foot or so, it will reach the road, and cremations will have to be done on the road itself," shopkeeper Santosh Kumar told ANI. He urged the administration to take measures to prevent soil erosion and place sandbags along the riverbank.

Official Response and Relief Assurances

BJP MLA from Digha, Sanjeev Chaurasia, said the administration was monitoring the situation and taking steps to provide shelter and fodder to affected residents and livestock. "We are continuously conducting ground inspections along the Ganga and monitoring the water levels. You can see how rapidly the water level of the Ganga has surged. Consequently, a large number of cattle are arriving from the Nakta Diara panchayat area," Chaurasia said.

He said the Circle Officer had been called and temporary shelters and fodder arrangements were being made. "Tents and temporary shelters have been erected immediately, and more are being set up. Fodder arrangements for the cattle are also being made here," the MLA said.

Chaurasia said he had coordinated with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and would visit Nakta Diara and Bind Toli to assess the situation. "In coordination with the administration, all necessary flood relief facilities provided by the government will certainly be delivered. There will be no shortage of relief; everyone will receive aid," he said.

Appealing to residents to remain assured, Chaurasia said the government was taking measures to provide shelter, fodder and food through community kitchens. "The government is taking swift, proactive measures on all fronts. We are ensuring that no one faces hardships—whether it is arranging fodder for livestock, setting up shelter homes for flood victims, or running community relief kitchens," he said.

He said Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had reviewed the situation following the deluge in Nepal and asserted that the state government was prepared to deal with the flood situation.

Nepal Floods Trigger Bihar Crisis

The situation in Bihar comes amid devastating floods in neighbouring Nepal. According to an official update by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll from the flash floods has reached 1,204. The crisis began after a catastrophic flash flood struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems and causing widespread destruction.

As water levels continue to rise in Bihar, residents of vulnerable riverine areas have sought immediate relief, including food, drinking water, shelter and fodder for livestock. (ANI)