Congress MP Tariq Anwar dismissed Bihar exit poll predictions as 'speculative' and 'inaccurate'. The polls project a clear majority for the ruling NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan trailing and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj making a poor debut.

As exit polls projected a clear majority for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Tuesday dismissed the predictions as speculative, saying they "cannot be considered accurate. Speaking to ANI, Anwar said, "Exit Polls are not accurate. They are only a speculation. It indicates what might happen. It would not be right to think that they are accurate."

The exit polls suggested the NDA is likely to return to power in the 243-member Bihar assembly, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan may fall short of the majority mark. Polls also indicated that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, making its electoral debut, is unlikely to secure a significant number of seats.

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

Exit Poll Projections

Peoples Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

High Voter Turnout Recorded

Bihar recorded a big voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls till 5 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, 70.69 per cent in Supaul, 69.02 per cent in Purvi Champaran 68.91 per cent in Banka.

Nawada recorded the lowest turnout of 57.11 per cent till 5 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI.

A turnout of 67.79 per cent was recorded in Araria, 63.06 per cent in Arwal, 64.48 per cent in Aurangabad, 66.03 per cent in Bhagalpur, 64.36 per cent in Jahanabad, 67.22 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 69.02 per cent in Paschim Champaran and 67.50 per cent in Gaya.

In the first phase of polling, the state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

Recap of 2020 Assembly Poll Results

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.

Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, BJP bagged 74, RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)