Addressing a rally in Purnea, Amit Shah likened the NDA to the 'Pandavas' and predicted a victory with over 160 seats. He slammed the opposition and vowed to expel infiltrators from the Seemanchal region within five years.

NDA Confident of Victory, Likened to 'Pandavas'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public meeting during an election rally in Banmankhi town of Purnea district in Bihar, showcased great confidence in the NDA's victory in the Bihar Elections, citing that the party is united like the five "Pandavas".

Speaking on the ongoing Bihar Elections, HM Amit Shah took a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan and said, "This election contest is between two parties...On one hand, there is a scattered "Thugbandhan," while on the other hand, NDA stands tall like the "Pandavas." The first phase of elections has wiped out Lalu-Rahul's party..." Exuding confidence in NDA's victory, he claimed that the party will win with over 160 seats in the state. "NDA will form government in Bihar with more than 160 seats...Bihar is heading towards becoming a developed state under the fine leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar..." he said.

Pledge to Expel Infiltrators from Seemanchal

Moreover, Shah underlined that the Bharitya Janata Party and the NDA are planning to expel infiltrators from the state within the next five years. "We will not only expel the infiltrators, but the encroachment they have made will also be razed to the ground... All the illegal businesses here were established during Lalu's rule and subsequently expanded by infiltrators. In the next five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government will root out every single illegal activity in Seemanchal," he added.

He also emphasised identifying the infiltrators and removing their names from the voters' list, asserting that they must return to their countries and not rely on the rations and opportunities of the people of Bihar.

Earlier, Shah had predicted that the NDA would secure over 160 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Campaign Focus and Criticism of Opposition

Shah has been campaigning extensively across Bihar, addressing rallies and roadshows, and aemphasising the NDA's achievements in infrastructure development, law and order, and social welfare.

Shah has criticised the opposition, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, alleging they are more concerned about their own family members than the people of Bihar. He has also warned voters against the return of "jungle raj" under RJD rule, citing instances of violence, kidnapping, and extortion during their previous tenure. The NDA's campaign focuses on development, security, and regional pride, with Shah highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Election Phases and Results

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.