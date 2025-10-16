BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday targeted the Mahagathbandhan alliance, specifically RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said that those who don't even have unity in their house, how can they develop Bihar.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday targeted the Mahagathbandhan alliance, specifically RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said that those who don't even have unity in their house, how can they develop Bihar. Tiwari told ANI, “Those who don't even have unity in their own house, where there is a dispute between two brothers, how can they keep Bihar right? Neither Rahul Gandhi likes Tejashwi Yadav nor Tejashwi Yadav likes Rahul Gandhi, and people have understood this...” He also exuded confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA's) victory in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Everyone in the NDA is engaged in selecting their party's candidates. We assure you that this time every candidate of the NDA will win with a big margin, and Bihar is ready for a new flight," the BJP MP said. Meanwhile, even after announcing the seat-sharing for the Bihar polls, the NDA is still facing issues within the alliance. On Wednesday, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) President Kushwaha and Union Minister Nityanand Rai arrived in Delhi to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Upendra Kushwaha told reporters at Delhi airport, “There are some issues in the alliance that need to be dissolved. We have come here to meet the Union Home Minister, and I am hopeful that every issue will be resolved.” RLM has announced a list of six candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025. The party has announced six candidates across different districts for the state polls. According to the official release issued by State General Secretary Subhash Chandravanshi, Tittu has been fielded from the Basopatti constituency in Siwan district. From Madhubani, the candidate announced is Mayank Anand, while Alok Kumar Singh will contest from the Dinara constituency in Rohtas district.

The list also includes Prashant Kumar Paswan from Ujiarpur in Samastipur, Meenakshi from Sasaram in Rohtas, and another candidate named Tittu from Paroo in Muzaffarpur. The ruling NDA decided its ticket distribution on Sunday. The BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (headed by Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes to follow on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)