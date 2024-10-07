Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari plays 'Parshuram' in Delhi’s famous Luv Kush Ramlila (Video)

    Bhojpuri actor-tumed BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's video clip making the rounds online shows him getting ready for his role and perfecting his character's makeup. He recently participated in a famous Ramlila, in Delhi.
     

    Devotees throughout India are organizing and celebrating Navratri with enormous passion. These auspicious ceremonies also included some of our favourite performers performing Ramleela plays to amuse the audience with their talents. It features Bhojpuri star and politician Manoj Tiwari, who recently took part in a famous Ramlila in Delhi. 

    According to sources, Manoj Tiwari participated in the Luv Kush Ramlila, Delhi's most renowned Ramlila performance. The Luv Kush Ramlila Committee has organised the play, which will be held on the grounds of the Red Fort beginning October 3. The actor appeared in the play as Parshuram.

    A video of the actor preparing for his role, perfecting his character's makeup, has gone viral on the internet. It shows the actor sitting quietly in an orange-coloured outfit as makeup workers wipe his face. The actor's false beard and long hair are the focus of the clip, making him the ideal live-action Parshuram. As he prepares, the actor talks with the artists.  

    He asked, “Achchi lag rahi hai? (It looks good?),” referring to the beard. The other man then replies, “Choti si rakhenge set karke toh achchi lagegi sir (If you keep a small beard after setting it, it will look good, sir).” The makeup artist then proceeds to apply additional foundation on his face.

    According to other sources, politician Vijender Gupta was cast as King Janak, with former MLA Vijay Jolly as Rishi Vashishth. Jathedar Avatar Singh played Kumbhkaran, while Brijesh Goyal, the AAP politician, played Meghnad. Himanshu Soni was cast as Ram, while Samiksha Bhatnagar and Ketan Karande portrayed Sita and Hanuman, respectively.

    According to Arjun Kumar, head of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, the budget for the performance was between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore. 

