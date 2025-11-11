Amid the second phase of Bihar elections, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the 'corrupt' NDA govt, stressing the need for a 'model' of economic development and social justice. He urged voters to turn out in large numbers for change.

Kharge Calls for Change, Slams NDA Government

As the polling for the second phase of the Bihar elections is underway, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stressed that the state needs a 'model' filled with economic development, social justice, and equality. He attacked the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government, accusing it of running an enduring, opportunistic, corruption-ridden government that is against the poor and deprived.

"Bihar needs a 'model' filled with economic development, social justice, and equality. For 20 years, Bihar has endured an opportunistic, corruption-ridden government that is against the poor and deprived; today, the time for change has arrived," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

Kharge also appealed to the voters to turn out in large numbers and encourage others to participate in the voting process taking place at the "birthplace of democracy." "The birthplace of democracy, Bihar has demonstrated in the first phase how the voters of Bihar are enthusiastic for change. Today, in the voting of the second phase as well, there is an appeal to definitely cast your vote and encourage your relatives, companions, and neighbours to also vote. I appeal to every citizen to definitely vote today, and especially to the youth voting for the first time, I make a special request to join this festival of change," Kharge said.

The Congress president also mentioned that the time to deliver justice for the Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, extremely backward classes, economically weaker sections, and minority communities has come. "The time has come to deliver justice to Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, extremely backward classes, economically weaker sections, and minority communities. Youth have the opportunity to get jobs, women to get security, farmers to get their rights, and a new chapter of public welfare for all has begun," he added.

Polling Underway in Bihar and Other States

The second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats. Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight assembly constituencies spread across six States and one union territory. These constituencies are in Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

Nagrota Constituency Preparations

In Nagrota, Assistant Returning Officer Sumit Kohli informed that a total of 150 polling booths have been set up in the constituency and also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in the elections. He said that voting will continue until 6 pm, and a total of 97,379 voters will cast their votes. "Our machines are ready for mock polling. We have a total of 150 polling booths in the Nagrota constituency. I would like to appeal to everyone to come out in large numbers and cast their vote...They can decide their future with one vote...Voting will take place from 7:00 am am to 6:00 pm. Everyone who comes to us by 6 pm will be eligible to vote but I urge everyone to come early and vote. We have around 97,379 voters here... Security arrangements are good here...So, people should not be concerned about security," he said.

Bihar Phase 2: Voter and Polling Station Data

Mock polling was conducted at several booths across the state to test and ensure preparedness ahead of voting.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third-gender voters will also cast their votes in the elections.

45,399 polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban areas. 595 all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations, and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state. (ANI)