The Election Commission has issued a notice to Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor over alleged double voter registration in Bihar & West Bengal, seeking his clarification within three days amid rising political tensions ahead of the Bihar polls.

Sasaram (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Election Commission has issued a notice to Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor over alleged double enrolment as a voter in Bihar and West Bengal, seeking his clarification within three days.

Kishor Gets 3 Days to Respond

According to the notice issued by the Returning Officer of the Kargahar Assembly Constituency, "As per a news item published on 28.10.2025, your name is registered in the electoral rolls of Bihar and West Bengal.... Therefore, you should present your side within three days regarding the entry of your name in more than one constituency."

The notice stated that, as per the newspaper report, Prashant Kishor's name is registered in West Bengal under the Bhabanipur constituency at the polling station, as well as in the 209-Kargahar Legislative Assembly Constituency. It also referred to Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which prohibits a person from being registered in more than one constituency. Violation of this provision can result in imprisonment for up to one year, a fine, or both, under Section 31 of the same Act.

"You are requested to ensure compliance. Accordingly, you are required to submit your explanation regarding the registration of your name in more than one constituency within three days," the notice added.

Political Tensions Mount Ahead of Bihar Polls

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

The Election Commission of India conducted a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to update the voter list, which drew widespread criticism from opposition parties. The notice has drawn attention amid heightened scrutiny of voter rolls in Bihar, with election authorities taking steps to ensure transparency ahead of the upcoming polls.

EC Tightens Voter Verification Nationwide

Earlier on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026.

The first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar in September.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CEC Kumar said the exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 202, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026."The second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is about to be carried out in 12 States and UTs," the CEC said.

However, separate orders for Special Intensive Revision of the voter list will be issued for Assam as the State has separate provisions under the Citizenship Act, Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, CEC Kumar said that the citizenship verification in Assam, under the supervision of the Supreme Court, is about to be completed.

He said, “Under India's Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship there is about to be completed. The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have been applicable to Assam. So, separate orders for revision will be issued for Assam.”

Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, provides for the special provisions for citizenship covered by the Assam Accord.

Following the Supreme Court's directions, the ECI has included Aadhaar in the list of 12 indicative documents, as per its September 9 order relating to the SIR in Bihar.

