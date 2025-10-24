RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacks PM Modi, accusing outsiders of running Bihar. He promises Mahagathbandhan will deliver in 20 months, curb crime, boost industries, and enhance minority representation. Mukesh Sahani named Deputy CM nominee.

Saharsa (Bihar) [India], October 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he wants to establish factories in Gujarat, but wants to secure victory in Bihar.

Tejashwi Criticises “Bahari” Rule

While addressing a public rally here, Tejashwi said that two people (PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) from Gujarat are trying to run Bihar, asking, “Will a Bihari govern Bihar or a bahari (outsider)?”

"Modiji factory lagayega Gujarat mein, victory chahiye Bihar mein? (PM Modi sets up factories in Gujarat and wants victory in Bihar). But this is not going to happen. We are Biharis, we don't get scared of 'baharis'. If Laluji didn't get afraid of Modi, will his son get scared? ED, CBI, Income Tax, cases, raids...two people from Gujarat are running Bihar. Tell me...will a Bihari govern Bihar or a bahari (outsider)?" said Yadav, who has been named as the Mahaganthbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate.

Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the Mahagathbandhan will carry out works within 20 months of coming to power that the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government has failed to realise in 20 years. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership of doing an injustice against the current Bihar CM.

"What the government has not been able to do in 20 years, we will do it in 20 months. We don't know who the CM face of NDA is. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP do not want to make Nitish Kumar the CM of Bihar again. Sadly, the BJP is doing injustice to them," Yadav said.

Yadav Flags Key Issues Plaguing Bihar

Flagging corruption, migration, and unemployment, Tejashwi said criminals are roaming free and without fear in Bihar because no action is being taken against them.

"As a Bihari, I am pained that Bihar is the poorest state in India. The unemployment rate is the highest here. People migrate the most from here. People are troubled by inflation. Industries are not established here. Crime has reached its peak. Criminals are roaming free without fear. No action is being taken. Corruption is at its peak. Is there any work happening with bribes?" he said.

Furthermore, Yadav assured that the Mahagathbandhan will appoint additional Deputy Chief Ministers from political and religious minority communities to enhance their representation.

"Mukesh Sahani will become the Deputy CM and will raise the voice of the people from extremely backward classes. We will also make more Deputy CMs representing other religions and sections of society," he added.

Yadav is contesting the assembly elections in Bihar from the Raghopur assembly constituency.

The Mahagathbandhan on Thursday cleared the air regarding its lead face in the alliance, with the declaration of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face.

Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahani was declared as the alliance's Deputy CM nominee for the state polls.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

