Bihar Election 2025: Rosera in Bihar’s Samastipur district is witnessing a tough triangular contest between BJP’s Birendra Paswan, Congress’s ex-IPS officer BK Ravi, and Jan Suraaj’s Rohit Paswan amid local anger over poor development.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Rosera constituency in Samastipur district is witnessing a fierce showdown between the BJP and Congress. Voting will be held on November 6.

The BJP has renominated its sitting MLA Birendra Paswan, while the Congress has fielded former IPS officer BK Ravi, who is emerging as a strong challenger. Rohit Paswan from Jan Suraaj has added a third dimension to what is shaping up to be a triangular contest.

Public anger over unfulfilled promises

Local residents, however, are angry over unfulfilled promises and stalled development projects. In an attempt to calm tempers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently addressed a rally in Rosera, urging voters to give the sitting MLA one more chance to deliver.

Rosera, a sub-divisional town in Samastipur district, is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes with 3,29,869 electors — including 1,75,993 male and 1,53,876 female voters.

The Scheduled Caste, Kushwaha (Koeri), and Muslim communities form the majority voter base and are expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome.

Locals have long demanded district status for Rosera, better roads and traffic management, improved education and healthcare facilities, and more opportunities for employment and technical education — key issues dominating this election.

BK Ravi Promises development and opportunity

BK Ravi, the Congress candidate and former Tamil Nadu DGP, is rapidly gaining popularity, especially among youths and women, owing to his clean image and administrative experience.

Speaking to Asianet Newsable English, BK Ravi said his top priority, if elected, would be to secure district status for Rosera and address local developmental challenges.

When asked about his plans for the youth, he said: “In Rosera, institutes like Polytechnic, a medical college, startups and incubation centres for young entrepreneurs will be set up within a year.”

“Currently, people visit Darbhanga for better medical treatment so setting up of a new medical college is the need of the hours.“

“The hospitals in the subdivision will be upgraded in a time bound manner," the former IPS officer added.

Ground voices: Hope and hesitation

Rahul Paswan, a 12th standard student said: “We want better educational institutes and hospitals. We have high hope from BK Ravi since he had seen what kind of developmental work carried out in Tamil Nadu.

“He is a well educated person and he can completely make over the constituency and also can create a better infrastructure in the town,” said Rahul Paswan, who belongs to the Paswan community.

Another youth Numan Ahmed said: “We support BK Ravi because of his administrative experience and believe that he will do something better for this area.”

On Rosera’s outskirts, in villages like Birha and Harpur, voters appear deeply divided. While some residents are eager for a new face to represent them in the Assembly, others prefer to stick with the incumbent, believing in continuity and experience.

“Nitish Kumar has done a tremendous work. He has brought development not only to Rosera but in the entire state. So we will support the NDA candidate — Birendra Paswan,” Dhirendra Kumar, who is an upper caste voter.