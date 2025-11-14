Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the NDA's Bihar election victory reflects deep public trust in CM Nitish Kumar's leadership. He noted the results exceeded expectations, crediting Nitish's work on women's empowerment for the decisive win.

NDA's Victory Exceeds Expectations: Jitan Ram Manjhi

As the NDA crossed the majority mark in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the results were fully in line with the alliance's expectations, adding that the mandate reflects deep public trust in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Speaking to ANI, Manjhi said the alliance had anticipated a strong wave, but the final numbers exceeded even their projections. "We had expected such results... We were saying above 160, but today the result is above 200," he said.

The Union Minister attributed the NDA's impressive lead to Nitish Kumar's governance record, particularly his work on women-focused initiatives. "Nitish Kumar has worked for women's empowerment... There is faith in Nitish Kumar among the people. This is why the people of Bihar have faith that work is being done in Bihar. The people of Bihar have acted very wisely... We have started many works here in the form of MSME," Manjhi added.

Bihar Election 2025: Seat Tally

According to the EC, the NDA has won 133 seats as of 7:30 pm, with the BJP winning 68, JD(U) 50, LJP(RV) 12, HAM 2 and RLM 1. The opposition's Mahagathbandhan is lagging at 19 seats with RJD winning 15, Congress 2, CPI(M) (L) 1 and CPI(M) 1.

Modi-Nitish Partnership A Decisive Factor

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

Record Voter Turnout

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).