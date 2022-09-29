Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI's Operation Garuda against drug trafficking; 175 arrested across India

    Police from eight states and union territories, including Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Maharashtra, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), tracked down nearly 6,600 suspects, resulting in 127 cases being filed and approximately 175 people being arrested, including six absconders and proclaimed offenders.

    CBI conducts 'Operation Garuda' against illicit drugs trafficking; 175 arrested across India - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    The CBI has led a massive countrywide crackdown on narcotics networks in collaboration with the NCB, Interpol, and police in multiple states, resulting in the arrest of 175 alleged drug peddlers, according to officials.

    According to the CBI, 127 FIRs have been filed by agencies involved in 'Operation Garuda,' which began earlier this week to 'disrupt, degrade, and dismantle' drug networks with international ties.

    Officials said the global operation was planned through a 'rapid exchange' of intelligence on narco-trafficking and coordinated actions with enforcement agencies from around the world via Interpol. 

    During the operation, police from eight states and union territories, including Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Maharashtra, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), tracked around 6,600 suspects, resulting in 127 cases being registered and around 175 people being arrested, including six absconders and proclaimed offenders, they said.

    According to the statement, the agencies focused on smuggling illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, with a particular emphasis on the Indian Ocean Region.

    "Drug trafficking networks with international connections necessitate international law enforcement cooperation. The CBI-led global operation Operation GARUDA aims to target drug networks with international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones, and support elements," it stated.

    The CBI and NCB collaborated with intelligence agencies and police departments from various states on information exchange, analysis, and operational information.

    "Illicit drugs and psychotropic substances were recovered, including 5.125 kg heroin; 33.936 kg ganja; 3.29 kg charas; 1,365 gm Mephedrone; 33.80 gm smack; around 87 tablets, 122 injections, and 87 syringes of Buprenorphine; 946 Alpazolam tablets; 105.997 kg Tramadol; 10 gm hash oil; 0.9 gm Ecstacy pills, 1.150 kg opium, 30 kg poppy husk; 1.437 kg intoxicant powder and 1,1039 pills/capsules," said the CBI spokesperson. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
