Suspense builds over Bihar's next CM as Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary meets Nitish Kumar. While a BJP leader is tipped for the post, JD(U) workers are demanding Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant, be appointed, putting up posters in his support.

Amid speculation over the next Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday visited Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna, while the people of the state wait for an announcement over their new leader.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

JD(U) Push for Nishant Kumar Amid BJP CM Buzz

While no official announcement has been made, it is speculated that the next Chief Minister will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, disagreement has continued within the JD(U), ever since party workers protested Nitish Kumar's move to Rajya Sabha too.

Certain members of the JD(U) have instead demanded Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son to take up the mantle.

On Sunday morning, Janata Dal (United) workers put up posters around Patna calling for Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, to be the "future CM of Bihar". "Nitish sevaks, we do not need a bulldozer, nor riots-unrest in Bihar. We need loknayak, it is time for him to come out of the shadow, we need youth leader Nishant Kumar," read the poster in Hindi, while having pictures of multiple party leaders.

Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move and Its Implications

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar.

The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha). This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections. (ANI)