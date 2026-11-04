Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary met Nitish Kumar following a Delhi visit to discuss the state's new silt management policy, railway travel arrangements for Chhath, and ongoing infrastructure initiatives to boost governance and regional development.

Bihar Leadership Consults on State Infrastructure Projects

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday visited former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence after returning from a Delhi visit, during which he met several Union ministers and sought approvals for state projects. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Choudhary said he had come to convey the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulations to Kumar. He said the silt management policy, which Kumar had repeatedly raised, was now being fulfilled, and that a silt-removal agreement had been signed with the Centre. "I came to extend congratulations on behalf of the Prime Minister. We created the silt management policy in Bihar, and Nitish Kumar repeatedly raised this issue. So I also congratulated him that the work you desired, the dreams you had, are being fulfilled," Choudhary said.

Governance and Future Development Initiatives

Strengthening State Progress

Praising Kumar's governance in the state, CM Choudhary said, "In many things, respected Nitish Kumar ji has established order, provided good governance, and freed Bihar from organized crime. We are continuously taking Nitish Kumar ji's good governance forward under the guidance and leadership of the respected Prime Minister and with Nitish Kumar ji's cooperation." This comes after CM Chaudhary announced that Bihar has become the first state in the country to introduce a comprehensive silt management policy, aimed at addressing recurring floods and utilising accumulated river silt for infrastructure development.

Railway and Industrial Corridor Plans

Shifting to other projects, Choudhary said he met the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and requested more trains for people travelling to Bihar for Chhath and Diwali. "Last time also, more than 10,000 pairs of trains were operated, so this time too we requested that by running more trains, arrangements should be made by the Government," he said. He said industrial corridors were being built, as seen at IMC Gaya, and the state had requested similar arrangements at five places. "A data centre is ready in Bihar, which is the biggest thing," he said, adding that land was made available in 2024 and that he had personally inaugurated the facility in Patna.