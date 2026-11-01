Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary inaugurated Patliputra Rashtriya Yuva Sansad 2.0, urging the youth to lead the nation while highlighting government initiatives for education and the vision for a developed India by 2047.

Empowering the Next Generation

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday inaugurated Patliputra Rashtriya Yuva Sansad 2.0, organised by Gyan Niketan School in Patna, emphasising the importance of youth participation in strengthening democracy and shaping India's future. He said the foundation of democracy in India was deeply connected with Bihar and acknowledged the contributions of freedom fighters who worked hard to establish democratic values in the country. He said successive generations of youth had contributed to the country's progress. Referring to the present generations, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, he said the government must work according to the aspirations, ideas and expectations of young people.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Patliputra Rashtriya Yuva Sansad 2.0, the Bihar CM said, “The future of Indian democracy lies in the hands of the youth. There were freedom fighters who dreamt of building India before 1947. Then, young students led the 1974 movement and worked towards taking the nation forward.” “Today, we have Gen Z and Gen Alpha. I want to tell them clearly that democracy in this country exists so that the next generation can emerge and take the lead. Through Gen Z, I want to say that this government is working solely for you. The government must work for you and your ideas,” he further said.

Vision for Viksit Bharat and Education

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and recalled former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's dream of building a prosperous Bihar. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the vision of making India a Viksit BharatViksit Bharat by 2047, while former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dreamed of a prosperous Bihar," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was providing electricity subsidies to households and urged financially capable citizens to contribute towards improving the state's education system. "I appeal to the prosperous people of Bihar, particularly those who are capable of contributing, to donate the benefit of 125 units of free electricity so that the money can be utilised to strengthen the education system," he said.

Focusing on Educational Excellence

He stated that the government was spending approximately Rs 18,000 crore on education and stressed the need to expand higher education opportunities within Bihar. Highlighting educational reforms, Chaudhary referred to the development of 700 model schools and the introduction of technology-based initiatives, including the Vidyarthi Sathi app, to improve communication and coordination between students and teachers. "Knowledge is the path to progress and prosperity. Once you acquire knowledge, nobody can stop you from achieving prosperity," he said, encouraging students to focus on education and learning.

Concluding his address, Chaudhary reiterated that democracy derives its strength from the people and that the younger generation must play an active role in determining the country's future. (ANI)