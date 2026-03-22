A cow in Bihar's Munger district has given birth to a rare calf with two heads and four eyes. Huge crowds are turning up to see this unique calf, born in a village in Haveli Kharagpur. While villagers are calling it a miracle, doctors say it's a congenital condition called Polycephaly.

A truly bizarre incident has left a village in Bihar completely stunned. A cow there has given birth to a calf that has two mouths and four eyes. The moment word got out about this unique calf, people started flocking to the spot to catch a glimpse. This incident took place in Prasando village (South Tola), which falls under the Haveli Kharagpur block of Munger district. The cow's owner, a local resident named Amit Singh, also known as Tinkoo, said the rare calf was born on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

People were stunned to see the calf with two mouths and four eyes

Villagers reported that as soon as the news spread, people from several nearby villages began arriving to see the calf. Even the owner was shocked by its appearance. The calf has two separate mouths and four eyes, making it the talk of the town. Many villagers are calling it a unique miracle of nature, while some are also viewing it from a religious perspective.

'First time I've seen this,' says owner; doctors explain the medical reason

The owner, Amit Singh, mentioned that his cow has given birth several times before, but this is the first time he has ever seen anything like this. According to him, the calf is currently alive and breathing normally. People are continuously arriving at his house to see it.

However, while the villagers believe it's a miracle, veterinary doctors say this is likely a case of a congenital defect. Experts explain that during the development of the foetus in the womb, body parts can sometimes get duplicated. In medical terms, this condition is known as Polycephaly. In such cases, some of the animal's body parts develop differently than normal.

Similar cases have been reported in Bihar before

This isn't the first time such an incident has occurred in Bihar. Back in 2024, in the Kajra area of Lakhisarai district, a goat gave birth to a kid with two heads and four eyes. A video of that incident went viral on social media, and people travelled from far away to see it.

Pictures are also going viral on social media

Photos of this two-headed, four-eyed calf are now rapidly going viral on social media. People are sharing all sorts of reactions to the incident. Some are calling it a unique example of nature's wonders, while experts maintain it is a rare event caused by scientific factors. For now, this unique calf remains the main topic of discussion in the entire area.