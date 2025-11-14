Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde hit back at Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations after the NDA's poll victory, stating people ignored the slogan and voted for development. He claimed only illegitimate votes were deleted from the voter list.

BJP Slams 'Vote Theft' Allegations Addressing a press conference, Tawde said, "If anyone knew today's results, it was definitely Rahul Gandhi. That's why he held a press conference in Delhi and made the excuse of vote theft."Rejecting the allegations outright, Tawde argued that the only votes removed from the electoral rolls were illegitimate entries. "Vote theft is not the issue at all. The votes that were deleted from the voter list were double, dead, Bangladeshi infiltrators. The citizens of Bihar are happy that today there are no double votes."Tawde also said the Congress leader's slogan regarding vote theft failed to resonate with the electorate. "This slogan of vote theft of Rahul Gandhi was completely ignored by the people of Bihar," he said. "The people of Bihar have voted to accelerate Bihar's development, and the NDA government will accelerate Bihar's development in the coming days," he added. NDA Crosses 200-Mark in Trends Meanwhile, the NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. According to the EC, the BJP has won 50, JDU 32, LJP(RV) 6, HAM 1 and RLM 1. The RJD has also won 7, Congress 1, AIMIM 4, CPI (ML)(L) 1, CPI(M) 1.The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like BJP and JD(U) with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Historic Voter Turnout It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)