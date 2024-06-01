Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar: BJP's Pataliputra candidate Ram Kripal Yadav escapes unharmed in firing incident, one supporter shot

    Tensions prevailed in the Chenari area of Masaurhi, Bihar, as BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav, contesting from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, was attacked on Saturday.

    Bihar BJP's Pataliputra candidate Ram Kripal Yadav escapes unharmed in firing incident, one supporter shot snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

    In a disturbing turn of events following the conclusion of voting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, tensions prevailed in the Chenari area of Masaurhi, Bihar, as BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav, contesting from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, was attacked on Saturday. The incident saw Yadav's vehicle being fired upon, fortunately leaving him unscathed. However, one of his supporters sustained injuries during the altercation, with reports indicating severe head injuries.

    Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving information about the attack. Ram Kripal Yadav, the current MP and candidate for re-election, expressed shock at the incident, revealing that this was not the first time he had faced such threats during the campaign period. The incident follows a recent episode of violence in Saran, where gunfire claimed the life of an individual post-election.

    Dr. Nikhil Anand, the BJP OBC Morcha National General Secretary, strongly condemned the attack on Yadav, labeling it a premeditated scheme. He denounced the act as an assault on the democratic process, emphasizing that political differences should never escalate to violence.

    Anand stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the matter, asserting that those responsible for the attack must face swift and severe repercussions. He called for unity in condemning such acts of violence, urging for political discourse to remain civil and respectful, regardless of ideological differences.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win snt

    'Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time': AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Maharashtra voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024:NDA expected to edge out INDIA bloc in Maharashtra; check details

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions jan ki baat snt

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Bihar voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bihar exit polls show NDA ahead with BJP predicted to win 17 seats

    Rajasthan lok sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest-news-surveys-trend-results-and-more-gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Sleep sweep for BJP in Rajasthan predicted

    Recent Stories

    Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win snt

    'Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time': AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Maharashtra voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024:NDA expected to edge out INDIA bloc in Maharashtra; check details

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions jan ki baat snt

    PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Bihar voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bihar exit polls show NDA ahead with BJP predicted to win 17 seats

    Rajasthan lok sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest-news-surveys-trend-results-and-more-gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Sleep sweep for BJP in Rajasthan predicted

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon