Bihar: BJP's Pataliputra candidate Ram Kripal Yadav escapes unharmed in firing incident, one supporter shot

In a disturbing turn of events following the conclusion of voting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, tensions prevailed in the Chenari area of Masaurhi, Bihar, as BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav, contesting from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, was attacked on Saturday. The incident saw Yadav's vehicle being fired upon, fortunately leaving him unscathed. However, one of his supporters sustained injuries during the altercation, with reports indicating severe head injuries.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving information about the attack. Ram Kripal Yadav, the current MP and candidate for re-election, expressed shock at the incident, revealing that this was not the first time he had faced such threats during the campaign period. The incident follows a recent episode of violence in Saran, where gunfire claimed the life of an individual post-election.

Dr. Nikhil Anand, the BJP OBC Morcha National General Secretary, strongly condemned the attack on Yadav, labeling it a premeditated scheme. He denounced the act as an assault on the democratic process, emphasizing that political differences should never escalate to violence.

Anand stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the matter, asserting that those responsible for the attack must face swift and severe repercussions. He called for unity in condemning such acts of violence, urging for political discourse to remain civil and respectful, regardless of ideological differences.

