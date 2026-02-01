The accused in a minor's rape and murder in Darbhanga, Bihar, was detained and confessed. Police seek a speedy trial amid public anger. Separately, two men were arrested in MP for sexually assaulting two women, one a minor.

Accused Detained in Darbhanga Rape-Murder Case

The accused in a minor rape and murder case in Darbhanga was detained, and a request for a speedy court trial has been sent in view of the gravity of the crime, police said. Public sentiment erupted over the incident as people demanded the accused to be handed over, which the SSP clarified was not within the lines of law, resulting in stone pelting. Speaking to the media, Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy explained the situation, saying, "As soon as we received information regarding the incident, the administration reached the spot. The accused have been detained, and upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime. An FIR has also been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, asserting that the crime was of a grave nature."

"We will request a speedy trial from the court and ensure strict punishment for the accused. The public demanded that the accused be handed over to them, which is not possible under the law, and, in anger, they pelted stones. The situation is peaceful now", he added.

Two Arrested in MP Sexual Assault Case

In a separate incident, two men have been arrested by the Bijoli Police for allegedly sexually assaulting two women, one of whom is married, and the other is a minor, in Kheria village of Madhya Pradesh, officials said. The accused were the victims' maternal cousin and his friend, who were apprehended in Morena following a complaint filed at the Bijoli Police Station by the victims. This incident took place in September.

The accused were identified as an e-rickshaw driver and a labourer working in Ahmedabad. The accused also alleged that they intended to take the girls with them willingly, but for some reason, it didn't work out. The married sister refused to go with them, which led the accused to put constant pressure on the two victims, leading to the registration of the case under sections dealing with rape, and further legal action is underway. (ANI)