The Election Commission on Tuesday said that it has deployed 824 flying squads across Bihar to ensure that complaints concerning the Model Code of Conduct are attended to within 100 minutes. Citizens and political parties can report violations using the "C-Vigil App" on "ECINET" or via the 24x7 Call Centre (1950), an official press release said. As of October 21, 2025, 650 complaints were received via the C-Vigil App, 649 resolved, with 94% resolved within 100 minutes.

Seizures worth Rs 71.32 crores (cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, etc.) have been made through coordinated enforcement efforts.

The poll panel has asked states and union territories to ensure strict compliance with instructions for the proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. Assembly bypolls are also being held across some states and UTs alongside the Bihar polls.

The Election Commission said on Saturday that the date of polling in the Bihar assembly election will be a paid holiday for residents of the area employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment.

This will also apply to bye-elections in the eight assembly constituencies in seven states and Union Territories scheduled to be held on November 11.

Elections are being held in Bihar in two phases on November 6 and 11 and results will be declared on November 14.

"As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/UT, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll," EC said in a release. "No deduction of wages shall be made on account of such a paid holiday. Any employer who contravenes these provisions shall be liable to a fine. All daily wage and casual workers are also entitled to a paid holiday on the day of poll," it added.

The Commission clarified that electors (including casual and daily wage workers) who are working or employed in industrial or commercial establishments located outside their constituency but are registered as voters in a constituency going to polls shall also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the day of poll to enable them to cast their vote.

The poll panel has directed all State/UT Governments to issue necessary instructions to all concerned for strict compliance with these provisions and to ensure that all electors are able to exercise their franchise freely and conveniently.

Electioneering is gaining momentum in Bihar with the announcement of candidates for the first phase of the election.

