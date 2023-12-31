Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bihar: 8 arrested after police busts job scam offering money to 'impregnate' women

    In Nawada, Bihar, police uncovered a group that operated an agency to impregnate "unfortunate" women who are unable to conceive by paying handsome sums of money to males who volunteered to do the crime. 

     

    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    In Nawada, Bihar, eight persons were taken into custody for reportedly tricking men into participating in a fraudulent operation that paid them to 'impregnate' women who were unable to conceive with their spouses.

    The group, known as 'All India Pregnant Job (Baby Birth Service),' used to operate through social media platforms, assuring men an opportunity to earn money by 'impregnating' women. The gang enticed people by offering them the opportunity to earn substantial returns of Rs 13 lakh in exchange for their "service", TOI reported, citing police sources.

    The police said that a registration fee of Rs 799 was charged to individuals who expressed interest. Once registered, they were presented with photos of various women and asked to choose whom they wished to impregnate. Subsequently, they were asked to make a "security deposit" ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, with the amount varying based on the "attractiveness" of the chosen woman.

    The arrests followed a raid by the Bihar Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the residence of Munna Kumar, who is thought to be the mastermind of this vast cybercrime network.

    Several members of the racket escaped during the operation, despite the fact that the police were able to apprehend eight of the members. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalyan Anand confirmed the arrests and stated that the men were part of a larger countrywide cyber syndicate.

    During the arrests, authorities seized nine smartphones and a printer from their possession. The senior police official said that interrogations into the case were ongoing and that more arrests were likely to be made. 

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
