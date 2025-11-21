Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel challenged eminent citizens who criticized Rahul Gandhi to 'question the Government' instead. He also questioned accountability for the recent Delhi blast in which 15 people were killed.

Baghel Dares Rahul Gandhi's Critics

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel dared the eminent personalities who wrote an open letter condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his allegations against the Election Commission of India, to "question the government". He also asked who is taking responsibility for the Delhi blast in which 15 people were killed.

On eminent personalities' open letter condemning LoP LS, Rahul Gandhi, for his allegations against ECI, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel told ANI, "The question is, who are they asking these questions to? If they have guts, they should question the Government...They do not have the guts to question the Government" On the November 10 Delhi blast, he said, "...How many days have passed since the blast took place? What are they doing? Who is taking responsibility? (Home Minister) Amit Shah. What will happen if you make some arrests?" he said. On November 10, a blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 15 people and injured many others.

Eminent Citizens Condemn Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, over 272 eminent citizens, including 16 Judges, 123 retired bureaucrats, 14 Ambassadors, 133 retired armed forces officers, wrote an open letter condemning the repeated "assault on national constitutional authorities" by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The letter states that instead of offering "genuine policy alternatives", the Congress leader has resorted to "unsubstantiated accusations".

'Systematic and Conspiratorial Attacks'

Condemning earlier repeated alleged assaults on institutions such as questioning the valour of the armed forces, the fairness of the judiciary, the letter said that it is the Election Commission this time which is facing "systematic and conspiratorial attacks on its integrity and reputation." "The Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, has repeatedly attacked the Election Commission, declaring that he has open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft and claimed that he has 100 per cent proof. Using unbelievably uncouth rhetoric, that what he has found is an atom bomb, and when it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide," the open letter stated.

Prominent Signatories

Multiple eminent personalities, including SP Vaid, former Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police; Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat; retired justice SN Dhingra; former Supreme Court judge Adarsh Kumar Goel; former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi; former NIA director Yogesh Chander Modi; former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Deepak Singhal, among others, have signed the letter. (ANI)