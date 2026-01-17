Congress's Bhupesh Baghel condemned the BJP over Indore's water contamination, stating the 'cleanest city' has a record for the 'dirtiest water'. Rahul Gandhi met victims' families, demanding government accountability and compensation for the incident.

Baghel Slams BJP Over Water Contamination

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday condemned the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over the water contamination issue in Indore, saying the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh has worked to defame the city. He said that Indore has a record of supplying the dirtiest water in its name, even though it has been awarded the title of "cleanest city" multiple times. "Indore has received awards from the Government of India multiple times as the cleanest city, but there's darkness under the lamp. The record for supplying the dirtiest water is also in Indore's name. The BJP has worked towards defaming Indore. In such a time of sorrow, the ministers there have been giving laughable statements. This is extremely condemnable. At such a time, Rahul Gandhi going there and sharing the grief with the affected families is certainly a humane gesture," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Victims, Demands Accountability

Earlier in the day, Gandhi met with the families of those who lost their lives allegedly due to consumption of contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura locality and demanded accountability from the state government over the incident. Accompanied by the families affected by the water contamination incident in Bhagirathpura, he also demanded that proper compensation be given to the victims.

"Those who committed this. There must be someone responsible or someone in the government for this. The government should take responsibility. The compensation and treatment cost assistance for the incident that happened because of the government's negligence should be given to the affected families," Gandhi told reporters in Indore.

Upon his arrival in the city this morning, the Congress leader reached the Bombay Hospital and met the victims of water contamination and their families. Thereafter, he visited the Bhagirathpura area of the city and interacted with the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

During his visit, heavy security arrangements were put in place in the area.

'This is My Job': Rahul Gandhi

When asked about whether he was stopped from meeting the families, the Congress MP said, "I was not stopped (from meeting the families). This is not politics. I am an opposition leader. People died here, and people are not getting clean water here. I am here to highlight their issues. This is my job. It is my responsibility. I am here to help them and stand with them. You can call it whatever you want. Call it politics if you wish. I don't care. I am standing with these people (affected families)."

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura sparked widespread criticism after claiming several lives and affecting many families. (ANI)