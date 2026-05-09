Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, ending 15 years of TMC rule. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attended the ceremony, congratulating Adhikari and hoping WB will now realize the vision of 'Sonar Bangla'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, the release said. He extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the newly appointed West Bengal Chief Minister by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all BJP-ruled states are establishing new dimensions of development, good governance, and public welfare, and that West Bengal has now also joined this journey of development.

He also expressed confidence that under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the leadership of the newly appointed Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal will now realise the vision of "Sonar Bangla." He also conveyed his heartfelt wishes that West Bengal attains new heights on the path of development, peace, good governance, and prosperity.

Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In As West Bengal's First BJP CM

The comments came after Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking an end to 15 years of TMC rule.

Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the swearing-in ceremony. Various Chief Ministers, including Manik Saha (Tripura), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Pushkar Dhami (Uttarakhand), and several other leaders were also present.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

BJP Secures Historic Victory

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections.

Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat. (ANI)