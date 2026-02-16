A man with criminal record and his mother were killed in a powerful explosion while allegedly making crude bombs on their rooftop in Bhubaneswar. The blast, caught on video, triggered panic in the area. Police have launched a probe into the incident.

A devastating explosion on a rooftop in the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar has claimed the lives of a known criminal and his mother, shaking the neighbourhood and prompting a high-level investigation into suspected illegal bomb-making activities. The powerful blast, caught on CCTV and circulating online, drew gasps and panic as flames, smoke and screams erupted from the top of a residential building.

According to police, Shahnawaz Malik, a 26-year-old with a long criminal record, was reportedly assembling explosive devices on the rooftop when the materials detonated. Alongside him were his mother, Lizatun Bibi, his fiancée Truptimayee Mahal, and an accomplice, Amiya Ranjan Mallick. All four were critically injured and rushed to hospital; Malik and his mother succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Investigators recovered gunpowder, detonators and other explosive remnants at the site, reinforcing suspicions that the group was preparing crude bombs, possibly for use in criminal activity. Senior police officials noted the individuals involved had multiple criminal cases pending against them, including offences related to weapons and violent offences.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case from local police given the severity and unusual nature of the explosion, establishing a detailed probe to determine the exact cause, motive, and whether any broader conspiracy was at play. Specialists are analysing CCTV footage and forensic evidence while security has been tightened around the area.

Residents in the Airfield police limits area described the blast as deafening, with bystanders rushing out of homes in shock. Fire services swiftly responded to extinguish residual flames and assist emergency teams on the ground.

Authorities are questioning whether the crude bomb-making was intended for a larger crime or vendetta linked to Malik’s past offences, and legal proceedings are expected to follow as injured survivors undergo treatment.

This tragic incident has raised serious concerns about illegal explosives being manufactured in residential zones, prompting calls for stronger vigilance by law enforcement to prevent similar hazards in urban communities.