A Transport Inspector posted in Datia was allegedly murdered in Bhopal. Police reported that the accused in the case later died by suicide a short distance from the crime scene. The two individuals had known each other for seven to eight years.

Transport Inspector Murdered in Bhopal

A Transport Inspector posted in Datia was allegedly murdered in Bhopal, while the accused later died by suicide a short distance from the crime scene, police said on Monday. Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said a woman had reported that her housemate, who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia, had been murdered. The official had arrived in Bhopal from Datia two days before the incident. " A woman reported that her housemate — who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia and had arrived in Bhopal from there just two days ago — had been murdered. Upon reaching the scene, the police discovered that the accused had also committed suicide a short distance away." Chauhan said.

Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The two individuals were known to each other for around seven to eight years, according to the police. Further details are awaited.