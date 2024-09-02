Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Depressed over unemployment, man slits throat of 3-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh

    In a shocking incident, a man suffering from depression due to unemployment killed his three-year old niece by slitting her throat in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 7:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

    In a harrowing turn of events that has sent shockwaves through Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, a man suffering from depression allegedly murdered his three-year-old niece by slitting her throat. The horrific incident unfolded late Sunday night around 10 pm in Jahangirabad locality.

    According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Priyanka Shukla, the police were alerted to the scene following distressing reports about the young girl. "Police at Jahangirabad police station received information last night about the murder of a three-year-old girl. Acting promptly, the police team reached the spot and discovered that the minor's maternal uncle, Faraz, had tragically ended her life by slitting her throat with a knife," Shukla revealed in an exclusive statement to ANI, reported Times of India.

    The accused, identified as Faraz, holds a Bachelor of Science degree but had been battling severe depression due to unemployment. The emotional and psychological turmoil, compounded by familial pressures, reportedly resulted in the crime. "The accused, who holds a B.Sc degree, was dealing with depression due to unemployment. During this time, the murder took place. The police have taken Faraz into custody, and he is currently being interrogated," Shukla elaborated.

    The chilling murder, driven by the frustrations of an unemployed man, unfolded in the midst of a domestic argument. Sources indicate that Faraz had been subjected to relentless taunts from his family regarding his joblessness. It is alleged that these provocations may have triggered his deadly outburst.

    An FIR has been lodged against Faraz under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 103(1) (Punishment for murder), 296 (Obscene acts and songs), and 353(1) (Criminal intimidation). 

     

