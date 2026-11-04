Sanitation workers in Bhopal have begun an indefinite strike ahead of Diwali, demanding regularisation and salary hikes. The protest has caused significant garbage accumulation across the city, disrupting routine cleaning operations.

Sanitation Strike Impacts Bhopal Ahead of Diwali

Sanitation workers in Madhya Pradesh went on strike on Wednesday over their demands, leaving several markets and roads across the city littered with heaps of garbage ahead of Diwali. The strike disrupted routine cleaning operations in Bhopal, which is known as one of the country’s cleanest state capitals. Garbage remained uncollected in several prominent commercial areas, including New Market, causing inconvenience to traders and residents. The sanitation workers had staged a protest in Bhopal on Tuesday to press for their two key demands. The striking sanitation workers have demanded regularisation of contractual employees and sought a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 for workers employed under the 29-day arrangement. They warned that the strike will continue until their demands are fulfilled.

Residents and Traders Express Concern

“No sanitation worker has turned up since last night, due to which garbage has accumulated across the market. Cleaning should be carried out both in the morning and at night. There was garbage piled up in front of my shop, and I had to move it outside myself. You can see the condition of the market; no sanitation worker has arrived so far,” a shopkeeper said. Another shopkeeper, Rashi, also expressed concern over the poor sanitation, particularly during the festive season, saying that the market had not even been swept. She added that New Market was usually cleaned and washed every night, but the absence of sanitation workers had left the area dirty. “I came here to get some goods arranged, but the entire market is very dirty. Not even sweeping has been done yet. This is New Market, and look at its condition, especially when the festive season is underway. The market used to be cleaned and washed every night, but that has not happened today. There is so much dirt everywhere that it is difficult to understand how business will continue and how customers will visit,” Rashi said.

Union Demands and Government Stance

Meanwhile, Bhopal district president of the Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Congress, Anil Sarwan, said the sanitation workers would not work until their demands are fulfilled. “There are two major demands in Bhopal are the regularisation of contractual sanitation workers and that those employed under the 29-day system should be paid a monthly salary of Rs 25,000. The work will remain completely suspended until our demands are fulfilled. If the government does not accept them today, the strike will continue tomorrow and in the coming days. The entire sanitation system in Bhopal has come to a standstill, with no garbage collection vehicles or sanitation workers visible on the roads," Sarwan said. He further said that the government gave an assurance of regularisation in 2017, but even after nearly 10 years, workers have not received the benefits of permanent employment. There are no facilities or benefits, apart from a slight increase in salary. “We do not want such temporary assurances. We demand regularisation, or a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 for workers employed under the 29-day system,” he added

The strike is not limited to Bhopal, as sanitation workers across Madhya Pradesh have also joined the protest. The workers said they would continue their agitation until the government accepts their demands.