Amit Shah criticized the INDIA Bloc's rally as a display of negative politics, mocking Rahul Gandhi and the opposition's tactics while promising to eradicate the drug menace across India, including Punjab, by December 31, 2029.

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Bloc's Protest Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering, no-holds-barred counter-offensive against the INDIA Bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where the Opposition has been demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's immediate resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged deletions from electoral rolls. Shah mounted a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, warning them that their politics of "obstruction and negativity" would ensure they remain permanently banished from power.

Ridiculing the opposition alliance's playbook, Shah asserted that disrupting legislative proceedings and staging street drama will only push them further into political irrelevance. "Lying, spreading chaos, propagating negativity, obstructing the functioning of Parliament, and taking parliamentary issues to the streets to create a ruckus—if this has been your nature, then get ready to spend another five years in the opposition," he said.

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi and Women's Reservation

Tearing into Rahul Gandhi over his political ambitions, Shah took a sharp dig at Sonia Gandhi, stating that her political dream would remain unfulfilled. "For fifteen years—effectively spanning three elections—he has been losing. Sonia-ji’s dream of seeing her son become Prime Minister remains unfulfilled. She has come up with a new approach: holding a 'mock parliament.' I would like to tell Rahul-ji: if you want to be Prime Minister, then just stay in a 'mock parliament' for the rest of your life—because your turn is never going to come." Shah said.

Shah added, "...Rahul ji, you disrupt the functioning of Parliament—all to prevent mothers and sisters from securing 33% reservation. Rahul Baba, let me tell you this: it is this very Narendra Modi ji who will ensure that the women of India—our 'Matrushakti'—receive 33% reservation; this is our firm resolve"

Rally Timing and Political Fallout

The Union Home Minister also flagged the timing of the rally, pointing out how the opposition turned a blind eye to both the business community ahead of the festive season and the historic sensitivity surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "Traders in Delhi pleaded with them, explaining that they have only one week in the entire year when the bulk of their business takes place. 'If we stock up on sweets and they don't sell, what happens? We suffer a loss. If we stock up on firecrackers and they don't sell, what happens? We suffer a loss...'" Shah noted.

"The traders held press conferences—not once, but three times—wrote letters, and implored them to hold their rally after Diwali. But no—they insisted on holding their rally on that very day—the same dark day when the anti-Sikh riots, the Sikh massacre, took place," the Home Minister remarked.

Issuing a stern electoral prediction, Amit Shah warned the Congress that Delhi's trading fraternity would deliver a decisive blow at the ballot box. "I want to tell the leaders of the Congress party today: the small traders of Delhi have ensured that you haven't been able to open an account—that is, win a single seat—in the last three elections. And mark my words: you won't be able to open an account in the next three elections either," Shah declared.

Commitment to a Drug-Free India by 2029

Setting a firm deadline to eliminate the narcotics crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the entire country, including Punjab, completely free from the menace of drugs by December 31, 2029.

"On one hand, Narendra Modi-ji is propelling the nation forward at an extraordinary pace. Article 370 has been abolished; Naxalism has been brought to an end; 'Triple Talaq' has been abolished," he said. "Now, mark my words: by December 31, 2029, we will ensure that the entire country—including Punjab—is completely free from the menace of drugs," Shah asserted.

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