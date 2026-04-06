In compliance with an NGT order, a demolition drive removed illegal structures within 50m of Bhopal's Upper Lake FTL. An official confirmed 11 commercial shops and one house were razed, with more demolitions planned against squatters.

A team of Municipal Corporation and the district administration carried out a demolition drive in Bhopal near the Upper Lake, removing the illegal structures built within a 50-metre radius of the lake's Full Tank Level (FTL) in compliance of National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order, an official said. The action was undertaken by a joint team of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and district administration on Monday in accordance with the Bhoj Wetland Rules, which prohibit any construction within the specified 50-metre zone of the Upper Lake's FTL. During the operation, adequate police personnel were deployed, and officials were also present at the site to ensure smooth execution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

12 Structures Demolished in Compliance with NGT Order

"It was NGT's order that structures which are lying in a 50-metre radius of the lake's FTL should be removed. Therefore, in compliance with the order, the structures are being removed. So far, 11 commercial shops and one house have been demolished and subsequently informed other residents that the demolition action will be continued further," said Archana Sharma, SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), TT Nagar, Bhopal.

Occupants Unable to Prove Ownership

The officer further said that earlier, 38 structures under her jurisdiction were identified to be removed, and a few of them were vacated previously. "Some occupants were remaining, who claimed their ownership and were given enough time to present the document, but could not provide proper documents. Following which, it was proved that they were merely squatters and evicted," she added. (ANI)