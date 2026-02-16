At least 7 people were killed in a chemical factory fire in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. PM Modi and BJP chief Nitin Nabin expressed grief, while the local administration conducts relief operations. Congress has urged for immediate government action.

BJP president Nitin Nabin has condoled the loss of lives in a chemical factory fire incident in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi and said the local administration is providing all possible relief and assistance. "The news of the deaths in the tragedy at the chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking," he said in a post on X. He said relief and rescue operations are being carried out swiftly by the local administration. The BJP leader wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Bhiwadi factory fire and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The fire mishap in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," PM Modi said in a post on X.

7 Dead in Blaze

At least 7 people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, officials said.

Congress Slams Govt Over Incident

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra urged the government and the administration to take immediate action on the matter. , where he also pointed to an earlier incident in Ajmer, where 16 people "In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action. After the formation of the government, as you have seen, on Ajmer Road, a chemical tanker overturned. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become a common thing, but the government is not paying attention to this. This is a very serious matter," Dotasara said.