Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, showcasing 500 ancient aircraft techniques, set to shine at Mahakumbh 2025

The ashram holds great historical significance, as it is believed to be the birthplace of aircraft technology, where Bhardwaj Muni is said to have invented 500 different methods of flight.

First Published Oct 26, 2024, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bhardwaj Muni's ashram in Prayagraj is being transformed into a key attraction for devotees preparing to attend Mahakumbh 2025. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 13 crore for the reconstruction of the ashram, with 85 percent of the work already completed. Officials have issued directives to ensure that all renovations are finalized ahead of the highly anticipated event.

The ashram holds great historical significance, as it is believed to be the birthplace of aircraft technology, where Bhardwaj Muni is said to have invented 500 different methods of flight. Mythological beliefs also credit him with developing the first aircraft powered by solar energy, making the site a focal point of interest for visitors during the Mahakumbh celebrations.

The renovation of Bhardwaj Muni's ashram, one of the ambitious schemes of CM Yogi, is moving forward quickly. Work is being done day and night to finish the temple corridor, with laborers from various states deployed here to speed up the construction.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, the ashram of the ancient scientist Maharishi Bhardwaj, known for his work on aircraft in ancient India, is being renovated. Artists are creating murals on the walls that depict stories of Bhardwaj Rishi, images from Lord Ram's exile, and various wild animals. In addition, the project includes building shaded benches, adding enough dustbins, installing lamps for lighting the roads, constructing a main gate, and creating parking space.

Maharishi Bhardwaj's ashram in Sangam city has been a symbol of Sanatan culture for centuries, and Prayagraj is often called Tirtharaj, or the king of pilgrimage sites. It is believed that Bhardwaj Muni was the first sage to live in Prayagraj, and he is highly respected within the Saptarishi family. 

According to Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, the ashram is well-known both in India and around the world, attracting many visitors from South India. After the construction of the ashram's corridor is complete, a large number of devotees are expected to visit.

Mythology holds that before going into exile, Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita, and Lakshman stayed at Bhardwaj Muni's ashram, where the sage advised them to travel to Chitrakoot. It is also said that after defeating Lanka, Lord Shri Ram returned to the ashram to meet with the sage.

