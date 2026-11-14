Rahul Gandhi alleged at the Bharat Summit that India's democracy was destroyed in 2014, citing voter irregularities. The BJP strongly refuted these claims, demanding apologies and questioning the summit's international affiliations.

Bharat Summit 2026 Sparks Political War Between Congress and BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Political exchanges intensified over the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday, with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleging that democracy in India was "destroyed" in 2014 and questioning the electoral process. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticised his remarks and demanded an explanation from the Congress over the participation of certain international figures at the summit. Addressing the summit, Rahul Gandhi alleged that large amounts of money entering the political system had transformed the electoral landscape in 2014. He claimed that the Opposition initially struggled to understand the developments but later identified what he described as the destruction of democracy. "In 2014, we witnessed a completely new election, something we've never seen before. Millions and millions and millions of dollars injected into the political system... The electoral system that was used to close fights, coalition, is suddenly upturned, and I would be lying if I said that the opposition was in shock... There was this crisis in Indian politics for a decade. And then suddenly, we discovered what was happening. We discovered it, and we have proven it without any doubt is that democracy was destroyed in India in 2014," he said. The Congress leader also questioned the legitimacy of elections, claiming that 140 million people who voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had been declared either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months ago. Referring to Maharashtra elections, he alleged that seven million new voters were added within three months between the national and subsequent state elections, with all of them voting for the BJP. "140 million people who voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were declared as either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months ago... If the election commission has declared 140 million voters illegal non-voters, then how is that election possibly legitimate? We have an example in Maharashtra where we have a national election; our alliance fights, wins the national election. Three months later, we are decimated... We start looking into the details, and we find that we get the exact same votes in both elections. 7 million new voters are added in three months, and every single one of those 7 million voters votes for the BJP, and they win the election," he said. Gandhi further asserted that the Congress would defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were apprehensive about the Opposition's political challenge. "... I can tell you already, with confidence, that we are going to defeat PM Modi and we are going to get rid of PM Modi. And you can see it, you can see it on our streets, you can see it in Delhi, you can see it in the fear that the Prime Minister and HM Amit Shah have. This is already a done deal," he said. Congress leader also claimed that businessman Gautam Adani's rise in global wealth rankings reflected a close association between the corporate sector and the government. He also alleged that the BJP's assets had increased elevenfold in a decade. "Today we have a businessman in this country. Before the BJP came to power, he was the 600th richest man in the world. Some months ago, he became the second richest man in the world. How did he become the richest man? By a fusion between politics and business. The line between business and politics, between Adani and PM Modi, has evaporated. It does not exist anymore. And you can see the outcome in political finance. You can see the outcome in the amount of assets that Adani captures... The result is that the BJP's assets grow elevenfold in a decade," he said. He also alleged that the Congress's conventional political instruments, including media interactions, press conferences, interviews and public meetings, had become ineffective, claiming that institutions had been taken away from the Opposition. Backing Rahul Gandhi's position, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the summit witnessed discussions involving more than 1,000 delegates from 70 countries. He said the Congress had consistently fought to protect democracy and citizens' rights and welcomed Rahul Gandhi's participation in the event. "... There were discussions and deliberations with over a thousand delegates from 70 countries and it was particularly meaningful that Rahul Gandhi could come and spend some time at this summit and address the gathering. The Indian National Congress has in its entire existence been fighting to protect democracy and citizens' rights and everything in the summit is geared up for that and I think we're happy that our leader, Rahul Gandhi once again reiterated the stand of the Congress party in protecting the democracy and citizens' rights in this country," Reddy said. On Rahul Gandhi's allegations concerning voter deletions, Reddy said the Congress had repeatedly raised concerns over the alleged systematic removal of voters from electoral rolls, claiming that it was affecting election results. "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party at the national level have been continuously speaking about how a large percentage of voters are being unfairly and systematically eliminated from the voters list and this is impacting the results of elections. This is a major issue in democracy and rightfully so our leader and our party are continuously raising this issue and it is because of our pressure, the election commission is silently correcting themselves. Not to the extent that we are satisfied with. So that means what we doing is the right thing..." he said. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said participants attending the Bharat Summit 2026 had spoken highly of India, adding that the country’s strength should be further bolstered and showcased to the world. "Everyone visiting here has been speaking very highly of India. They represent various groups, ideologies, and political parties that seek to end violence globally, advocating for ceasefires, the restoration of peace, and the promotion of public welfare... We believe that India’s strength should be further bolstered and showcased to the world," he said. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers staged a protest against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Summit venue at HICC Novotel in Hyderabad, raising slogans and demanding that he go back. Police detained the protesters and shifted them to local police stations. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned the Congress's decision to invite international participants allegedly linked to organisations funded by George Soros's Open Society network and Amnesty International. In a post on X, he questioned whether the summit was genuinely intended for constructive dialogue or was an attempt to create an international platform to amplify anti-India narratives. "Congress and Rahul Gandhi have to give an answer to the nation," Trivedi said, alleging that the presence of certain foreign participants and international networks on a Congress-backed political platform raised suspicions about a larger agenda. BJP President Harsh Malhotra also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at the summit, accusing him of bringing disgrace to the country by taking his political criticism to the international stage. He alleged that the Congress leader was unsettled by the global stature Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built for India and demanded an apology from him. "Rahul Gandhi is extremely desperate...Rahul Gandhi seems to derive pleasure from bringing disgrace to India. His persistent actions make it clear that he holds no love for the nation or its people. He is deeply unsettled by the global stature that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built for the country—today, the Prime Minister stands as one of the world’s most prominent leaders, having been conferred with the highest state honours by nearly 35 nations. By taking his brand of politics to the international stage, Rahul Gandhi is insulting India and continuously disparaging the Indian people—the citizens of this country. For this, Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation," Malhotra said. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy questioned the Telangana government's use of public funds for the Bharat Summit, alleging that the state government and the Congress party were jointly organising the event, and sought an explanation from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the nature of their collaboration and expenditure. "For the past two days in Hyderabad, the All India Congress Party and the Telangana government have been jointly organising an event called the Bharat Summit. I must ask: how can the Telangana government officially spend public funds on behalf of the Congress party? The Telangana government needs to explain the nature of its collaboration with the Congress party, how it spends these funds, and what formal procedures are being followed. CM Revanth Reddy claims that this summit will attract future investments to Telangana. But given that his own leaders are busy claiming that the country is currently under a fascist government led by Narendra Modi—how does he expect foreign investors to invest in a nation supposedly run by fascists?" Reddy told reporters. Earlier in the day, Gandhi said the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme would provide gig workers access to information about their work, completed rides and earnings through their mobile phones. Addressing the launch of the scheme, Rahul Gandhi said the 21st century was driven by data, with data centres being established across the country and companies such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and Uber relying on data for their operations. "The 21st century is the century of data. Data is discussed across the country; data centres are being set up. Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Uber - all of these function on the strength of data. But gig workers were not getting their own data in India until now," he said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Yaser Jilani alleged that such public appearances were aimed at remaining in the limelight and attracting media attention. He said Gandhi had repeatedly engaged in activities such as working as a porter at a railway station, visiting a garage as a mechanic and taking up masonry work to connect with different sections of society. "Rahul Gandhi has made a habit of these kinds of appearances—sometimes showing up at a railway station as a porter, other times visiting a garage as a mechanic, or even taking up masonry work. Continuing this pattern, he met with gig workers in Hyderabad today, and prior to that, he even took a ride on a motorcycle. It has become a political pastime for him—figuring out how to stay in the limelight and how to present himself to the public so that the media gives him as much coverage as possible. The truth is, Rahul Gandhi no longer has any positive, constructive vision for politics...the Indian public understands that Rahul Gandhi engages in this type of politics solely to keep himself in the spotlight," Jilani told ANI.