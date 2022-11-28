Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Day after bike ride, Rahul Gandhi cycles in Madhya Pradesh

    The Congress' Kanyakumari to Kashmir footmarch entered the BJP-ruled state last week after covering Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The mass contact programme aims to revive the connect at the grassroots.

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 28) was seen on a bicycle in Madhya Pradesh as the Bharat Jodo Yatra headed for Ujjain. This comes a day after his bike ride was captured in pictures and videos. 

    In a tweet, the Congress shared Rahul Gandhi's latest picture and wrote in Hindi, "We are the voice of the nation, stop us if you can."

    The Wayanad MP has been leading the footmarch even as rival parties run an intense campaign in Gujarat where the crucial assembly polls are due in a few days.

    Last week, Rahul Gandhi had visited the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he expectedly hit out at the ruling BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years now.

    Ever since it was ruled out of power at the Centre in 2014, the Congress has faced multiple back-to-back electoral setbacks. With the mass contact programme, which aims to cover about 3,500 km across the country, the Congress aims to resurrect its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori's son Satlaj Rahat also joined the yatra and said he presented to Rahul Gandhi two books dedicated to his late father, including the latter's autobiography.

    Actor Pooja Bhatt has been among others who have joined the footmarch so far since its start in September.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
