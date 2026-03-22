Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called Bharat Innovates a testament to India's rise as a global innovation hub. At the pre-summit in IIT Bombay, he highlighted the need for investment to support research-led entrepreneurship.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Bharat Innovates is a testament to India's growing strength as a global innovation hub, highlighting that the participation of thousands of startups and showcasing of cutting-edge technologies reflect the vibrancy and depth of India's innovation ecosystem.

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Pradhan addressed the concluding session of Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre Summit at Bharat Innovates, which reflects India's rise as a Global Innovation Hub - Dharmendra Pradhan, IIT Bombay, on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the pre-summit, around 175 investors and industry leaders participated in a roundtable chaired by the Union Education Minister. He also interacted with innovators across diverse sectors, including Energy, Climate and Sustainability, Semiconductors, Space and Defence, Healthcare and MedTech, Advanced Computing, Biotechnology, Mobility and Smart Cities, and Industry 4.0, showcasing cutting-edge, research-driven solutions, during a walkthrough of the exhibition stalls and IIT pavilion showcasing institutional innovations.

Roadmap to Bharat Innovates 2026

The Minister said that, as a precursor to Bharat Innovates 2026, to be organised in Nice, France, the brainstorming session centred on advancing deep-tech innovation, strengthening industry-academia partnerships, and reinforcing the startup ecosystem. He underscored the need for sustained investment in emerging ventures to enable scale, encourage innovation, and support research-led entrepreneurship.

"Led by the Ministry of Education, Bharat Innovates 2026 aims to carry R&D-driven innovations from every corner of the country to the global stage, showcasing cutting-edge technologies while fostering meaningful collaboration, unlocking investment opportunities, and building enduring global partnerships," Pradhan said.

The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Dr K Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Bombay; Dr Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education; Prof Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; and Prof Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay.

India's Role in Global Innovation

Pradhan observed that India is uniquely positioned to develop solutions not just for itself, but for the world, especially for countries seeking cost-effective and scalable innovations.

"Such platforms enable the convergence of ideas, talent, and resources, thereby accelerating the pace of innovation," he said.

The Minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting innovators through policy support, institutional collaboration, and an enabling environment. He emphasised that innovation must move from labs to markets to create real impact. He expressed confidence that the innovations showcased at Bharat Innovate will contribute significantly to India's journey towards global leadership, especially in the Global South in technology and entrepreneurship.

Summit Highlights and Startup Showcase

The summit, organised as a national precursor to the Bharat Innovates 2026 global showcase in France, brought together 137 promising deep-tech startups selected from over 3,000 applications received from across the country.

Startup Pitching and Investor Engagement

The day featured additional startup pitching sessions conducted across multiple parallel rooms, where founders presented cutting-edge innovations spanning advanced materials, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, clean technologies, and next-generation manufacturing systems. These sessions were attended by investors, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from the innovation ecosystem, evaluating opportunities for collaboration and investment.

The event also featured interactions between startups, venture capital firms, and industry representatives, fostering meaningful partnerships and enabling startups to explore pathways for commercialisation and global market expansion.

A Milestone in India's Innovation Journey

The Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit at IIT Bombay marks an important milestone in India's innovation journey by bringing together academia, startups, investors, and policymakers on a single platform. The selected startups will now move forward to represent India's deep-tech ecosystem at the upcoming Bharat Innovates 2026 international showcase in France, further strengthening India's position as a global hub for technology-driven innovation. (ANI)