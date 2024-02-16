Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bharat Bandh today: Noida Police imposes curbs under Section 144, issues traffic advisory

    Ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said the enforcement of restrictions under CrPC Section 144, which includes prohibiting unauthorized public gatherings, across the district.
     

    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday.

    The police also advised residents to use metro train service "as far as possible" to minimize disruption and warned travelers heading to and from the nation's capital of traffic diversions in Noida.

    According to the police, the choices were made in light of the planned protest marches that the farmers' organization Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions had called for.

    On February 16, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), an affiliate of SKM, had earlier declared a Bharat Bandh in response to several unfulfilled requests from farmers. The Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), based in Noida, has also offered its backing to Friday's Bharat Bandh.

    "On Friday, a number of events, including protest demonstrations, are suggested by SKM and other organizations. Thus, on February 16, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)'s Section 144 goes into effect," according to a statement released by the police.

    The order prohibits unauthorised processions and rallies, including political and religious ones, as well as unlawful assemblies of five or more persons. The decree also prohibits carrying weapons in public areas, including guns, swords, poles, rods, and tridents, and forbids the use of private drones within a one-kilometer radius of government buildings.

    According to a traffic notification, the police will be conducting extensive inspections and erecting barriers at all of Noida's and Delhi's borders. As a result, traffic will be redirected as needed and there will be pressure on vehicle movement.

    Meanwhile, a section of traders here has urged the protesting farmers and the government to have a dialogue to quickly resolve the issue.

