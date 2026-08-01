Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma slammed ex-CM Ashok Gehlot, calling him a 'magician of manipulation' while alleging widespread corruption and delayed employee salaries under the previous Congress government, contrasting it with his timely payments.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the previous Congress government in the state, alleging corruption and delayed employee salaries. During an event in Udaipur, Sharma targeted former CM Ashok Gehlot, who is widely known as the 'magician ', and contrasted the current government's record on timely payments with what he described as chronic delays under the previous administration.

"I want to say, former Chief Minister, you are a magician, but in Congress, you are known for your manipulation. You are good at it; people in Congress say so, they tell me. But I want to ask you, how did our employees get their salaries during your time? Roadways employees would get their salaries after eight or nine months. Today, you will see how they used to get their pension money. Today, we can say that in Rajasthan, everyone is being paid on time," he said.

"I don't need to say this; the people of Rajasthan know that your ministers are in jail, and your officials are in jail. Because they engaged in corruption, they are sitting behind bars," Sharma added.

CM Inaugurates 'State Level Forest Festival'

He had inaugurated the 'State Level Forest Festival', which was organised in Udaipur today at the Dudh Talai Forest Area (Pichola) in Udaipur.

The Chief Minister linked Rajasthan's environmental push directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Under the leadership of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan is continuously becoming greener. The welfare of humanity lies in the protection and respect of nature. He always says our tradition also inspires this righteous conduct. You must have seen that on June 5, 2024, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the illustrious Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, gave a call and started the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in the Name of Mother) campaign. Today it has become a mass movement," he said.

Direct Appeal to Residents

He made a direct appeal to residents to take part in the initiative. "I want to tell the people of Rajasthan to definitely plant 'One Tree in the Name of Mother'. Cherish the memories of our mothers as well. Let us also tell the future generations that we are leaving behind fruits, shade, and a safe environment for them. Besides fulfilling our responsibility towards the environment, this campaign is a unique initiative to show devotion and dedication towards women," he said. (ANI)