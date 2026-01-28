Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi discussed its 'Dharma Raksha Sabha' meet, demanding the arrest and deportation of Bangladeshi and Rohingya 'infiltrators'. The group plans further awareness drives at mandal and district levels in Hyderabad.

Demand for Arrest and Deportation

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Wednesday discussed the outcome of the "Dharma Raksha Sabha" conducted on January 24, where demands were raised to arrest and deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim "infiltrators", and outlined future plans. The Samithi held a press meet at the Press Club in Somajiguda.

General Secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar said thousands had attended the earlier meeting, where demands were raised for action against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants. He stated that the first phase focused on public awareness and that further programmes would be organised at the mandal and district levels "On January 24th, at the Dharma Raksha Sabha (Religious Protection Assembly), thousands of people from Bhagyanagar gathered and raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest and deportation of Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim infiltrators," he said.

Citing Government Data

He highlighted that the government has itself admitted that there are 6993 Rohingya Muslim infiltrators in the Balapur police station division alone. "The government itself admitted before the High Court that 6993 Rohingya Muslim infiltrators are present in the Balapur police station division alone. They must be arrested and deported immediately," he added.

Awareness Campaign and Future Plans

Further, Shashidhar said that the assembly has raised awareness regarding the problems caused by the Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators and the threats they pose to the future. "This assembly, organised by the 'Jago Bhagyanagar' (Awaken Bhagyanagar) group, was successful in its first phase of creating awareness among the public. We have raised awareness throughout the state about the problems caused by Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators and the serious threat they pose to the future. Now we are raising the slogan, 'Go away Bangladeshi Muslims, go away Rohingya Muslims'," he stated.

He also appealed to social groups, trade unions, student bodies and companies to participate, urging employers to verify workers' documents and encouraging citizens to cooperate with the police. The organisation said it would continue awareness drives across the city and nearby districts.

Appeal for Public and Corporate Support

"All caste organisations, all trade unions, and all student unions must support this movement. I appeal to all the various organisations working in society to participate in this movement. This is our responsibility," Shashidhar said.

He urged companies to conduct proper background checks before hiring to ensure infiltrators didn't seize opportunities meant for nationals. "There are many companies in our city. By employing Rohingya and Bangladeshi manpower cheaply, you are putting the future of our city in darkness. Every company must conduct background checks on its employees," he stated. (ANI)