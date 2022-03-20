Bhagwant Mann to set targets for each minister, if its not met they can be removed: Kejriwal

"Bhagwant Mann will assign a target to each minister, and they will be required to complete the task within a specific time frame. You must labour all hours of the day and night. If your goal is not met, the public might demand that the minister be replaced," Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stated on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would establish objectives for each minister in his Cabinet the people will hold them accountable if they do not meet the benchmarks. Kejriwal stated that if ministers fail to meet the Chief Minister's objectives, the people have the right to change them.

Mann, according to Kejriwal, has done well in his first three days in office. "I'm really pleased of Bhagwant Mann's three-day labour," he remarked. "Bhagwant Mann and his paintings have captivated the entire country. Crop damage compensation has been released, and farmers will get checks in the coming days," according to the AAP's national convenor. He said that Mann has already "removed the security of old ministers to enhance the state's law and order situation."

"He also established an anti-corruption action helpline, and changes have begun on their own, as well as the announcement of 25,000 new employment. People's expectations of us are now being met with confidence," Kejriwal continued. He stated that even though it has been more than 70 years since independence, Punjab has not evolved as it should have.

According to Kejriwal, there are reports that several MLAs are angry over not being appointed as ministers "We got 92 seats, but only 17 may become ministers. The people of Punjab have chosen diamonds, and we must work as a team of 92 individuals led by Bhagwant Mann. We must work together to ensure that every MLA rules the hearts of the people," he said.

He also requested the MLAs to work together under Mann's leadership. Arvind Kejriwal further stated that instead of focusing on ministerial jobs and personal rewards, all 92 MLAs must focus on people's work.

In the recently ended Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP won 92 seats out of the 117-member House, resulting in a landslide victory. The AAP leader and the party's face in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann, was sworn in as the state's Chief Minister on March 16. The newly-elected MLAs in Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took their oaths as members of the Legislative Assembly on March 17.

