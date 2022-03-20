Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhagwant Mann to set targets for each minister, if its not met they can be removed: Kejriwal

    "Bhagwant Mann will assign a target to each minister, and they will be required to complete the task within a specific time frame. You must labour all hours of the day and night. If your goal is not met, the public might demand that the minister be replaced," Kejriwal said.
     

    Bhagwant Mann to set targets for each minister if its not met they can be removed Arvind Kejriwal gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stated on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would establish objectives for each minister in his Cabinet the people will hold them accountable if they do not meet the benchmarks. Kejriwal stated that if ministers fail to meet the Chief Minister's objectives, the people have the right to change them.

    "Bhagwant Mann will assign a target to each minister, and they will be required to complete the task within a specific time frame. You must labour all hours of the day and night. If your goal is not met, the public might demand that the minister be replaced," Kejriwal said.

    Mann, according to Kejriwal, has done well in his first three days in office. "I'm really pleased of Bhagwant Mann's three-day labour," he remarked. "Bhagwant Mann and his paintings have captivated the entire country. Crop damage compensation has been released, and farmers will get checks in the coming days," according to the AAP's national convenor. He said that Mann has already "removed the security of old ministers to enhance the state's law and order situation."

    "He also established an anti-corruption action helpline, and changes have begun on their own, as well as the announcement of 25,000 new employment. People's expectations of us are now being met with confidence," Kejriwal continued. He stated that even though it has been more than 70 years since independence, Punjab has not evolved as it should have.

    Also Read | 'WhatsApp me': Punjab CM Mann to launch new helpline against corruption

    According to Kejriwal, there are reports that several MLAs are angry over not being appointed as ministers "We got 92 seats, but only 17 may become ministers. The people of Punjab have chosen diamonds, and we must work as a team of 92 individuals led by Bhagwant Mann. We must work together to ensure that every MLA rules the hearts of the people," he said.

    He also requested the MLAs to work together under Mann's leadership. Arvind Kejriwal further stated that instead of focusing on ministerial jobs and personal rewards, all 92 MLAs must focus on people's work.

    Also Read: ‘Badhta Punjab’: Bhagwant Singh Mann takes oath as 18th Chief Minister of Punjab

    In the recently ended Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP won 92 seats out of the 117-member House, resulting in a landslide victory. The AAP leader and the party's face in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann, was sworn in as the state's Chief Minister on March 16. The newly-elected MLAs in Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took their oaths as members of the Legislative Assembly on March 17.

    Also Read: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns from Lok Sabha MP post

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Politics over 'The Kashmir Files' would not benefit anyone: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut - ADT

    Politics over 'The Kashmir Files' would not benefit anyone: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Mulayam Singh Yadav says 2024 is the target for Samajwadi Party - ADT

    Mulayam Singh Yadav says 2024 is the target for Samajwadi Party

    Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath at 11 am on Monday gcw

    Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath at 11 am on Monday

    RBI shares how to protect yourself from ATM card skimming gcw

    RBI shares how to protect yourself from ATM card skimming

    Cyclone Asani to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands heavy rainfall expected today necessary arrangements made gcw

    Cyclone Asani to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands, heavy rainfall expected today

    Recent Stories

    Politics over 'The Kashmir Files' would not benefit anyone: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut - ADT

    Politics over 'The Kashmir Files' would not benefit anyone: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Family friends bids adieu to spin legend Shane Warne in private funeral PHOTOS snt

    Family, friends bid adieu to spin legend Shane Warne in private funeral (PHOTOS)

    Priyanka Chopra 7 steamy pics in her stunning swimwear collection drb

    Priyanka Chopra’s 7 steamy pics in her stunning swimwear collection

    Mulayam Singh Yadav says 2024 is the target for Samajwadi Party - ADT

    Mulayam Singh Yadav says 2024 is the target for Samajwadi Party

    Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath at 11 am on Monday gcw

    Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath at 11 am on Monday

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon