After 16 rounds of counting in Bhabanipur, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has taken a narrow lead of 563 votes over CM Mamata Banerjee. Wider state trends also show the BJP crossing the halfway mark, signalling a major political shift in West Bengal.

Bhabanipur on a Knife's Edge

In a political earthquake that has sent shockwaves across West Bengal, the high-stakes battle for the Bhabanipur constituency has reached a fever pitch. Latest figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) reveal a stunning shift: after 16 rounds of counting, BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari has surged into the lead, narrowly overtaking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her own backyard.

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The race remains razor-thin, with Adhikari maintaining a fragile lead of just 563 votes. While the TMC supremo has fought back to close wider gaps earlier in the day, the current momentum has shifted toward the saffron camp. Trends for the Bhabanipur constituency showed a significant shift as Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP secured 53,932 votes, placing him slightly ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. ECI figures released after 16 rounds of counting reveal a close fight, with Banerjee trailing at 53,369 votes, while the CPI(M) candidate remains a distant third. Earlier in the day, Banerjee had successfully narrowed a significant 3,830-vote deficit at the end of Round 14, but the 16th round has once again placed the BJP in the driver's seat. The tension at the Bhowanipore counting centre was palpable as the Chief Minister exited the venue. She was met by crowds of BJP supporters chanting "Ghotalabaaz Mamata dur hato" (Corrupt Mamata, go away), signalling a fierce anti-incumbency sentiment after 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule.

BJP Poised for State-Wide Victory

Beyond Bhabanipur, the broader state-wide trends suggest a seismic shift in Bengal's political DNA. The party is currently on track to become the single-largest entity in the Assembly, crossing the crucial 148-seat halfway mark. The BJP has already secured 91 seats and maintains leads in 115 others. The Congress party continues its decline, poised to win only two seats. The CPI(M) and the All India Secular Front (AISF) are currently leading in just one seat each. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) has managed to secure two seats, carving out a small niche in the polarised contest.

As the final four rounds of counting in Bhabanipur commence, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on whether the "Daughter of Bengal" can reclaim her seat or if Suvendu Adhikari will deliver the final blow to the TMC's long-standing fortress.