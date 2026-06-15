Bengaluru woman Bhavani was allegedly killed by her secret husband after agreeing to an arranged marriage. The accused reportedly staged the crime as a suicide, but an Instagram post revealing their wedding helped police uncover the case.

A shocking case has emerged from Tigalarapalya, Bengaluru, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband after she agreed to marry another person in an arranged marriage set up by her parents. Police said the accused allegedly tried to make the crime look like a suicide pact.

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The victim, identified as Bhavani, lived in Tulasinagar and worked at a nearby mobile shop. According to police, she had become friends with auto driver Chandrashekhar, also known as Chandan, after regularly travelling in his auto for work. Their friendship reportedly turned into a relationship, and the couple secretly married at a temple a few months ago.

Secret Marriage Hidden From Family

Despite getting married, Bhavani and Chandan reportedly continued living separately and did not inform their families. Bhavani’s parents only knew that she was in a relationship but were unaware that she had already married Chandan.

Later, her parents started searching for another match for her. Under family pressure, Bhavani reportedly agreed to the arranged marriage. When Chandan came to know about it, he allegedly confronted her and objected to her decision.

Police said Bhavani had informed her parents that Chandan was threatening and pressuring her, but she did not reveal their secret marriage.

Accused Allegedly Tries To Fake Suicide Pact

According to the investigation, Chandan went to Bhavani’s house on June 13 and allegedly tried to convince her to cancel the wedding. Police claimed that when she refused, he brought poison and suggested that they both consume it.

Bhavani reportedly refused, following which Chandan allegedly forced her to drink poison and later strangled her. Police said he then consumed a small amount of poison himself and spilled some on his clothes in an attempt to make it appear like a suicide pact.

Instagram Story Helped Police Uncover Case

The case came to light after Chandan shared pictures from their temple wedding on his Instagram story. Bhavani’s aunt reportedly saw the post and informed her father, Srinivas.

When Srinivas tried contacting his daughter and received no response, he alerted the landlord. The landlord found the house locked from inside and, after police arrived, the door was opened. Bhavani was found dead inside, while Chandan was found unconscious and taken to a hospital.

After recovering, police questioned Chandan, who allegedly confessed to the crime. During the investigation, officials also found that Chandan was already married and had a child. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.