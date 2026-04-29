Seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar due to heavy rains. CM Siddaramaiah announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia each for the next of kin of the deceased and visited the accident site.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh as compensation each to the next of kin of seven people who lost their lives in the compound wall collapse near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Heavy Rains Blamed for Collapse, Authorities on Alert

A civil defence member informed ANI that seven people have died in the wall collapse incident due to heavy rains. Speaking to ANI, a relative of an injured person in the incident said, "The wall collapsed following rainfall. My brother is very serious."

As heavy rainfall continues to lash the state capital, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) teams have been deployed to re-evaluate perennial flood zones and ageing structures to prevent further accidents Speaking to ANI, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao M said, "All our teams are on the ground, checking for locations wherever there have been perennial cases of flooding. All of those areas are being intensively re-looked at again."

BJP Criticises Government Over Lack of Maintenance

Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa expressed shock over the news of seven people, including three children dying in wall collapse. "The fact that this accident was caused by an old wall, lacking proper maintenance, collapsing onto street vendors operating right next to the compound wall and those who had sought shelter from the rain has only deepened the sorrow. If such a tragedy can strike in the capital Bengaluru itself, what hope is there for other places?" he said.

"I urge the state government to take responsibility for this horrific accident by providing treatment to the injured, and offering solace and compensation to the families of the deceased. I strongly emphasise that the state government must now wake up and take all necessary precautionary measures--including the repair of dilapidated structures--to prevent another mishap during the rains," he added.

Government Confirms Casualties, Officials Rush to Spot

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah visited the site where the compound wall collapse claimed seven lives. The Chief Minister's Office verified the finality of the casualties shortly after the site inspection was completed. "Seven deaths have been confirmed by the CMO following the tragic wall collapse near the Bowring hospital premises," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office read.

Talking to the reporters here, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "I have spoken to the commissioner of police, that's why I have cut off the meeting, and I am going to the spot immediately. I will see how we can help and what has to be done."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)