Bengaluru to receive more rainfall over next few days; netizens share their ordeal on Twitter

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for the next four days. Here's how netizens are reacting to monsoon rains in the city.

Bengaluru saw monsoon rainfall for the second consecutive day, making this June one of the wettest on record after a brief lull. On Friday night, much of eastern, western, central, and northern Bengaluru got moderate to heavy rain. According to the BBMP control room, there were no rain-related complaints.

While the exact amount of rain that fell on Friday night is unknown, India Meteorological Department (IMD) figures show that the city received 38.9 mm of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Since June 1, the city has gotten 139 mm of rain, which is 74 mm higher than typical. The rain on Friday night will only add to this total.

Bengaluru had its wettest June ever in 1996, with 228.2 mm of rain. For the next four days, the IMD predicts a typically cloudy sky with one or two periods of rain or thundershowers.

Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter to share their ordeal. Take a look:

