Meghalaya schools to remain closed till June 20 due to bad weather

Meghalaya, Assam, and several other northeastern states have been hit by bad weather. Heavy rains, water logging, and the consequent flood-like situations have disrupted people's daily lives.

Schools in Meghalaya have been closed due to the bad weather in the state and surrounding areas; all schools in Meghalaya will be cancelled from Friday, June 17, 2022. As per the official circular, the school closure orders would be in place until June 20, 2022.

Meghalaya schools will be closed from June 17 to 20, 2022, due to weather projections of heavy rain. The same has been done for everyone's protection, and individuals have been urged not to step out unless absolutely necessary.

The official orders for the closure of Meghalaya schools were as follows: "Due to the inclement weather and the IMD's (Indian Meteorological Department) MET Centre Shilldig's warning of heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain, which is very likely to continue over Meghalaya over the next five days, all schools will be closed from June 17 to June 20, 2022. The relevant Deputy Commissioner(s) are advised to review and examine the safety of reopening schools in their respective areas on a case-by-case basis."

All Meghalaya students and teachers are asked not to return to their campuses and follow directions. They must also keep in touch with their schools for more information on when they will reopen. Amid the constant rain, many other parts of North-East India have issued safety alerts.



