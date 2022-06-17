Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meghalaya schools to remain closed till June 20 due to bad weather

    Meghalaya, Assam, and several other northeastern states have been hit by bad weather. Heavy rains, water logging, and the consequent flood-like situations have disrupted people's daily lives.

    Meghalaya schools to remain closed till June 20 due to bad weather - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Meghalaya, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    Schools in Meghalaya have been closed due to the bad weather in the state and surrounding areas; all schools in Meghalaya will be cancelled from Friday, June 17, 2022. As per the official circular, the school closure orders would be in place until June 20, 2022.

    Meghalaya, Assam, and several other northeastern states have been hit by bad weather. Heavy rains, water logging, and the consequent flood-like situations have disrupted people's daily lives in these places.

    Meghalaya schools will be closed from June 17 to 20, 2022, due to weather projections of heavy rain. The same has been done for everyone's protection, and individuals have been urged not to step out unless absolutely necessary.

    The official orders for the closure of Meghalaya schools were as follows: "Due to the inclement weather and the IMD's (Indian Meteorological Department) MET Centre Shilldig's warning of heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain, which is very likely to continue over Meghalaya over the next five days, all schools will be closed from June 17 to June 20, 2022. The relevant Deputy Commissioner(s) are advised to review and examine the safety of reopening schools in their respective areas on a case-by-case basis."

    All Meghalaya students and teachers are asked not to return to their campuses and follow directions. They must also keep in touch with their schools for more information on when they will reopen. Amid the constant rain, many other parts of North-East India have issued safety alerts.
     

    Also Read: Delhi schools to remain closed again from tomorrow till further orders over pollution crisis

    Also Read: Coronavirus: Mumbai schools to remain closed till December 31, says BMC

    Also Read: Coronavirus: 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad from today, schools to remain closed; here’s what will be open

     
    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen Gujarat connection; here's how

    Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen Gujarat connection; here's how

    Agnipath Scheme: Age limit for 2022 recruitment increased to 23 years

    Agnipath Scheme: Age limit for 2022 recruitment increased to 23 years

    Rajnath Singh can modify Agnipath without cabinet nod sources

    Rajnath Singh can modify Agnipath without cabinet nod?

    Bizarre Gold worth Rs 5 lakh recovered from gutter in Mumbai gcw

    Bizarre: Gold worth Rs 5 lakh recovered from gutter in Mumbai

    armed forces job candidates oppose Agnipath scheme

    Protests against Agnipath scheme: 'It is like being a Guest Sainik'

    Recent Stories

    WBJEE Result 2022 West Bengal JEE Results to be declared today know time how to check and more gcw

    WBJEE Result 2022: Results to be declared today; know time, how to check and more

    Riley Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe dress drb

    Riley’s Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress

    Apple slapped with USD 918 million lawsuit over iPhone software update gcw

    Apple slapped with $918 million lawsuit over iPhone software update

    US on Nupur Sharma Prophet row encourage India to promote respect for human rights gcw

    'Encourage India to promote respect for human rights': US on Prophet row

    Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen Gujarat connection; here's how

    Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen Gujarat connection; here's how

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon