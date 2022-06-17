Assam floods: Nearly 11 lakh people affected, bridge collapsed, people injured due to heavy rains | 10 updates

Flood waters have submerged 19782.80 hectares of cropland in flood-affected districts. Following the data from the state government, 1,510 villages in 72 revenue circles are currently underwater.

Assam's flood situation has worsened, with rising water levels in major rivers and four people killed, amid incessant rain that has caused landslides in many areas across the state.

Here are the updates:

1) Floods have affected at least 11 lakh people in 25 districts, with the newly formed Bajali district taking the brunt of the damage. According to officials, water levels in the Brahmaputra and Gauranga rivers were flowing above the danger level in many areas.

2) Flood waters have submerged 19782.80 hectares of cropland in flood-affected districts. Following the data from the state government, 1,510 villages in 72 revenue circles are currently underwater.

3) The administrations of flood-affected districts have issued alerts urging people not to leave their homes unless it is absolutely necessary or there is a medical emergency.

4) Most parts of Guwahati, the capital, have come to a halt for the third day in a row due to flooding. Several landslides have also been reported in Guwahati, with three people injured in Ajantanagar's Noonmati neighbourhood.

5) In the Baksa district, a portion of a bridge collapsed in the Subankhata area on Wednesday due to heavy rains and a rise in the Dihing River's water level.

6) As per the official, at least six trains have been cancelled, with four partially cancelled, due to waterlogging on the tracks between Nalbari and Ghograpar in the Rangiya division of Lower Assam.

7) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty for contributing five lakhs to the CM Relief Fund for flood-affected people in the state.

8) Aside from Assam, heavy rains have disrupted everyday life in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Landslides, lightning, and flash floods have killed at least five people in Meghalaya.

9) The state government of Meghalaya has formed four committees to investigate the state's four regions. A cabinet minister chairs each committee. National Highway 6 is closed to heavy traffic after sections of the road collapsed and were washed away. Tripura, southern Assam, Mizoram, and parts of Meghalaya rely on the highway for survival.

10) Assam and Meghalaya received 272mm more rainfall than average through Wednesday. The weather service has extended the red alert in both states until the weekend.

