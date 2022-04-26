Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch

    A shocking CCTV footage shows robbers using a JCB excavator to steal money from an ATM in Maharashtra's Sangli. 

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    A bizarre incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Sangli, where a group of thieves tried to steal an ATM using a stolen JCB. The whole episode was caught on CCTV and is now going viral. At first, the thieves stole a JCB, parked near a petrol pump after which they used it to steal money from the ATM.

    IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared this video on Twitter, captioning, "#Sangli (Mah) - latest and most sophisticated technology."

    In the CCTV footage, initially, a man enters the Axis Bank ATM cabin and leaves. Moments later, a JCB machine breaks the glass doors and then pounded the ATM with the giant claws of the bulldozer. Robbers dug out the steel ATM, which was about 700 kgs, damaging all its power connections. However, they were unable to steal the money inside the ATM.

    It is believed that the thieves failed miserably because the excavator got stuck in a pothole. So, the thieves had to leave the excavator and the ATM and flee. 

    This incident occurred on Sunday, April 24 at around midnight. A special squad of the Sangli Police is investigating the case. Police have recovered the JCB and ATM with Rs. 27 lakh cash.

    As per the media reports, atema of police officials have already started a man hunt for the robbers in Sangli and neighbouring districts. And soon, the culprit's groups will be nabbed. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
